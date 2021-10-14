CG/LA Infrastructure Releases 2021 Strategic 100 North American Infra Projects “The Start of the Infrastructure Investment Super Cycle”

2021 Strategic Projects list represents more than $220B in strategic investment

The List highlights "Fourth Industrial Revolution" digitization and electrification investments

Projects to present at the 13th Annual North American Leadership Forum (October 27-29)

Hybrid event to feature in person and virtual component

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CG/LA Infrastructure, the foremost thought leader on global infrastructure investment and strategic project development, has released its 2021 Strategic 100 Top North American Infrastructure projects list. This year's list covers the range of infrastructure sectors - identifying more than $220 billion in projects.

The 2021 list highlights projects that will go forward in the next 3-12 months, and that will drive growth, decarbonize the environment and create jobs and social benefits for millions of people over the next 30 years. Twenty-six projects drive the energy transition with a combined value of more than $27 billion, including electricity transmission, renewables, base-load power and hydrogen. The fifty-six transportation projects, moving people and freight, total $183 billion. Water - the invisible infrastructure - is represented by 11 projects requiring $9.7 billion in investment. Most of the investment in autonomy, 5G, AI and Machine learning is in the transportation sector, but 7 pure connectivity projects on the list require an investment of $2.6 billion.

"After months of debate, we are pleased to highlight projects worthy of immediate investment, both public and private," said Norman Anderson, CG/LA Chairman & CEO. "This year's list is a Fourth Industrial Revolution list, capturing the digitization and electrification trend that is transforming our infrastructure market, and our economy."

The full lists can be accessed by clicking here. The release of this list precedes CG/LA's 13th Annual North American Leadership Forum , taking place October 27 - 29.

Given the national and international importance of this subject this year, this conference will be streamed live on openexchange.tv

"We are pleased to provide the video production and video destination for this impactful series of presentations," said Mark Loehr, CEO of OpenExchange Inc. "We will feature preview interviews, full live coverage over three days and a video-on-demand component in order to bring to life the full magnitude and scope of these projects that will transform our infrastructure for generations to come."

ABOUT CG/LA INFRASTRUCTURE Headquartered in Washington, DC, CG/LA identifies and drives infrastructure projects forward through: The Leadership Forum Series, Blueprint 2025, the Strategic Infrastructure Performance Institute, and its major infrastructure projects platform, GViP. The firm's globally-recognized Leadership Forum series highlights innovative technology and funding of compelling infrastructure projects. See more on CG/LA here .

ABOUT OPENEXCHANGE OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry, with its interoperability video technologies, tools, and concierge managed services. OpenExchange bridges the worlds of interactive videoconferencing, live streaming, and searchable on- demand video showcases. Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong and Seoul, and anchored by its experience in connecting more than 100,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community with its Knovio and OE VIZION video platforms, OpenExchange makes it easy to securely connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to drive investment and business decisions. For more information, please visit www.openexc.com and www.OpenExchange.tv.

