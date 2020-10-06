CFX Quantum Platform Announces ZEROONE Product for Arbitrage Trading

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / CFX Quantum platform offers users the ZEROONE product to help them trade easily and safely through arbitrage. To achieve this, CFX Quantum relies on quantum-inspired computing achieved through Fujitsu's Digital Annealer chip.

View photos

About ZEROONE

ZEROONE was created out of a collaborative effort among CFX Quantum, University of Milan, Khalifa University Research Center and Smartxchange. They came up with a trading algorithm that helps to take full advantage of light-speed technology made possible through quantum-inspired computing.

ZEROONE is a system of assets arbitrage trading combined with predictive allocation with a focus on the crypto market. By combining arbitrage trading with quantum-inspired computing, it may possibly achieve risks of close to zero in a sequence of trades.

The system by which trades are made was developed through input from SmartXchange. That is a company with leading-edge expertise in sophisticated trading and financial mathematical combined with independent, high-tech traders.

How the Fujitsu Digital Annealer Helps

Fujitsu has developed a digital Annealer chip that can provide quantum-inspired computing performance. The Fujitsu approach solves intractable industry problems by building the software necessary to harness the quantum-inspired hardware technologies to solve them. Such performance would not be possible with classical computing. The Fujitsu Digital Annealer can evaluate vast numbers of potential outcomes at the same time and produce results in real-time. Today, even the fastest supercomputers would not be able to accomplish such a feat.

The goal of Fujitsu is to achieve high-performance that is affordable and accessible to most companies. Unfortunately, real quantum computing is still years away from becoming accessible to most businesses.

Optimizing Arbitrage Trading

For those looking for a low-risk way to invest in the crypto market, arbitrage trading is a way to do it. There are several arbitrage methodologies. A pure arbitrage it is merely the act of buying an asset, in this case, crypto from one exchange, and selling it at another exchange for a higher price.

Due to the highly fractured nature of the crypto market, it can be an excellent opportunity to make a constant profit. No matter the price of the crypto, there is always a profit to be made through this method.

However, the main problem is that the technology used to power the crypto markets is continually improving. Additionally, those involved in arbitrage trading are also improving their technology. As it stands, the profits that can be made from arbitrage trading are usually small. In some cases, they are the fractions of a per cent.

To make a profit, you need to ensure that you are using the best technology available to boost speeds. It ensures that you can maximize your speeds and thus maximize your chances of making a profit. With arbitrage trading, the speed of execution is the most critical factor, and nothing is faster than quantum-inspired computing. Its speeds cannot be matched by classical computing because of the limitations of how they work.

How Users of CFX Quantum Benefit From Using ZEROONE

The ZEROONE platform is designed to help investors that are unwilling to risk to earn a steady income from their crypto holdings. As it stands, many people around the world do not understand anything from their crypto assets and liquidity.

Story continues