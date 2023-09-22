CFSO recommends grant to develop Community Wildland Fire Protection Plan for Carlow Mayo

At their meeting on Sept. 12, Carlow Mayo Township council heard from their Community Fire Safety Officer and Community Emergency Management Coordinator Allen Musclow, who recommended applying to the FireSmart Communities Grant Program to develop a Community Wildland Fire Protection Plan. Council agreed that they should proceed with Musclow’s recommendation and they’ll be applying for the funding before the Sept. 29 deadline.

According to Musclow in his report to council on Sept. 12, the CWFPP is developed and put into place to identify the wildfire risks within and surrounding the community, to describe the potential consequences if a wildfire was to impact the community and to examine possible ways to reduce wildfire risks.

Funding procured through the FireSmart Communities Grant Program is available up to $15,000 over a two-year period to create a CWFPP, and the deadline to apply is Sept. 29. The applications will be reviewed by a provincial review committee and evaluated based on the submitted project plan. This project plan must address how the municipality will develop and implement the plan within two years. The funding, if successfully procured, will be paid out in three phases; 25 per cent for an approved project plan, 25 per cent for completed hazard forest maps within 10 months of signing a transfer payment agreement, and the remaining 50 per cent paid for an approved CWFPP in the second year. For more details on this program or to order a FireSmart CWFPP development package, contact Sarah Allen, provincial coordinator, communications and mitigation unit at sarah.allen@ontario.ca, or Chelsea Osensky, mitigation and partnerships team lead at chelsea.osensky@ontario.ca.

Musclow also mentioned that he attempted to have Ken Cox, the southern region fire advisor for aviation, forest fire and emergency services with the Ministry of Northern Development, Natural Resources and Forestry come and give a presentation to council on this proposal to answer any questions that council had, but he was unable to do so until their Oct. 10 meeting.

Musclow told The Bancroft Times that they’ll be applying for the FireSmart Communities Grant before the Sept. 29 deadline and as he stated to council at the Sept. 12 meeting, they’ll use any funds they get to develop and implement a Community Wildland Fire Protection Plan.

“The CWFFP will enable the township to better plan for any future vegetation (forest, grass, bush, etc.) fires and reduce the risk. The CWFFP will identify areas of high risk and will aid in mitigation efforts. [It] will also help the township educate residents in the prevention of vegetation fires,” he says. “We invite the residents of the township to our regular council meeting on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m., where we will have a guest speaker [Ken Cox from the MNDMNRF] to educate the pubic on CWFFP.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times