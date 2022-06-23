CFSEA dishes out $200K to non-profits for Founder’s Day Picnic

Donations totalling just under $200,000 were awarded to non-profit organizations across the region during the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta’s 30th annual Founder’s Day Picnic.

The picnic, held June 8, was a chance to recognize and address crucial community needs — specifically mental health, economic revitalization and support for vulnerable populations — through CFSEA Community Grants funding.

Twenty-three charities were awarded grants, including Medicine Hat’s SPCA, Be Youth Centre, Women Shelter Society, Root Cellar, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Saamis Immigration Services Association, Pregnancy Support Society and Hatters Helping Ukraine.

Also awarded grants were Redcliff Senior Citizens

Society; Dunmore Equestrian Society; Brooks and District Fish and Game Association; Brooks Region; Hanna Volunteer Association; Bow Island Minor Baseball Association; Foremost Minor Baseball; 40 Mile Park Foundation; Covenant Foundation; Avalon Equine; Whispering Pines Fellowship Centre and Camp; Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta; Southern Alberta Pop Up Parks Association; The Ventures Society; and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Community Grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Grant applications for the fall grant cycle will open in early August.

KENDALL KING, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News