CFP title game: Watch College Podcast Live previewing Alabama-Clemson IV

After four straight years of the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, the Bay Area takes center stage in college football’s version of a championship rivalry run. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel chat live at 3 p.m. ET from Uproar Brewing in San Jose, California, previewing Monday night’s CFP title game between Alabama and Clemson.

The Crimson Tide go for their second straight national championship, third in four years and sixth under Nick Saban. The Tigers beat Alabama two years ago in the national championship game as the rivals square off for the fourth straight year in the CFP playoffs.

Tune in at 3 p.m. ET for walkup analysis on Yahoo Sports.

