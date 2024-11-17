CFP rankings show how to watch: TV channel, live stream, time

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The 2024 college football season has been a rollercoaster of unpredictability, with major upsets and surprising victories through the first 12 weeks. As we head into the final stretch of the season, the competition for the College Football Playoff is heating up.

The second rankings revealed the top four teams after Week 11, with Big Ten powerhouse Oregon securing the top position for the second consecutive week. Ohio State was in second place, while SEC newcomer Texas took third and Penn State completed the top four. But every matchup left in the season can be a potential game-changer.

Here’s your guide on how to watch the third of six College Football Playoff ranking shows. These shows reveal the rankings each week, plus set the stage for the playoff race.

How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19

Time: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Watch the CFP Rankings Show on ESPN with a Fubo subscription

When College Football Playoff rankings come out

Here is the schedule for the College Football Playoff rankings show. All times are in Eastern Time:

Ranking 3: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ranking 4: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ranking 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 8, noon - 4 p.m.

What time is CFP Rankings?

The College Football Playoff rankings show can be watched on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

How many teams in College Football Playoff 2024?

This season, 12 teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff, a significant change from the four teams selected for the playoff field over the past decade.

How does College Football Playoff format work?

The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature four conference champions, who will automatically secure the top four bids. The highest-ranked four teams will receive a first-round bye and will advance directly to the quarterfinals. The remaining eight ranked teams will compete for spots in the 5-12 bracket and will play their games on the home field of the higher-ranked team.

