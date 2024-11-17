CFP rankings reactions: Where will BYU fall in updated College Football Playoff poll?

There will surely be a shakeup in the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12, especially with undefeated BYU's upset loss to Kansas on Saturday night.

Georgia also stayed in the CFP hunt with its 31-17 win over Tennessee, handing the Vols their second loss of the season after the Bulldogs fell to Ole Miss 28-10 in Week 11. Both teams are hoping for good fortune from the CFP committee, who teams are growing increasingly more confused by as years pass.

"I don't know what they look for," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the CFP committee after the Bulldogs' win. "I really don't know what they look for anymore. I would welcome anyone in that committee to come down to this league and play in this environment. It's a tough place to play."

The Cougars, who escaped with a 22-21 win over Utah in Week 11, couldn't get past Kansas on Saturday, as they fell 17-13 and were held to three points in the second half. It won't get easier for BYU, either, as it next faces Arizona State, who will likely debut in the rankings after its 24-14 win over Kansas State.

While BYU still controls its own destiny in the Big 12 Championship race, the battle for the two spots in the conference championship could massively change if the Cougars fall in either of their final two games against Arizona State or Houston.

Where will BYU fall in CFP rankings?

BYU's loss puts it in a tough situation. Although it still controls its own destiny in the Big 12 Championship game race, it now likely forces it to win out in its final two games, as Colorado and Arizona State — the latter of which BYU plays in Week 13 — still look for a conference championship spot.

The Cougars, No. 6 in the latest CFP rankings, will likely still be ranked better than Colorado, which was No. 17 in the newest CFP release, however, the Buffaloes would almost certainly pass BYU if BYU was to lose another regular season game this season.

There is a chance, however, that BYU falls to the No. 12 seed in the CFP 12-team bracket, as Boise State could potentially jump the Cougars as the fourth highest-ranked presumed conference champion ahead of Week 13.

Either way, there's still plenty left to learn in the Big 12 standings, especially after Arizona State (8-2, 5-2) defeated No. 19 Kansas State 24-14 on Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CFP rankings reactions: Where will BYU fall after loss to Kansas?