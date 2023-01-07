CFP Notebook: Hamlin's collapse resonates with TCU, Georgia

DAN GREENSPAN
·3 min read
  • Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    1/4

    CFP TCU Georgia Football

    Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The champoinship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    2/4

    CFP TCU Georgia Football

    TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The champoinship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TCU safety Mark Perry poses for a photo during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    3/4

    CFP TCU Georgia Football

    TCU safety Mark Perry poses for a photo during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    4/4

    CFP TCU Georgia Football

    Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The champoinship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
TCU safety Mark Perry poses for a photo during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night, Georgia safety Javon Bullard was terrified by the sight of an NFL player having to be resuscitated.

“Probably one of the most scariest things I’ve ever seen, not knowing if someone’s gonna make it on a football field,” Bullard said Saturday during media day for the College Football Playoff championship game.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart wanted to find a way to reassure his players, so he organized meetings with the team’s medical staff, a mental health specialist and team chaplain on Tuesday.

“They were concerned, and you start asking questions if you play, ‘Could this happen to me?’” Smart said. “So we did an education the very next morning, first thing in.”

For TCU cornerback Josh Newton, Hamlin’s collapse was especially troubling because it came after a routine play.

“I mean, that tackle happens in almost every football game,” Newton said. “He just got hit at the wrong place at the wrong time. Like that’s something nobody’s every seen.”

But Newton said it won’t affect his approach toward the game.

“You can’t back away from it or be nervous about it as a defensive player," he said. "The only thing you can do is just be careful.”

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott hopes one of the takeaways from Hamlin’s incident will be increased first aid training and preparation.

“Every offseason they make the coaches and everyone on the staff go through strenuous CPR training. So if anything happened to my guys right now, I’m not gonna hesitate a beat. ‘Hey you go get the IED. I’ll do this. You call 911.’ … It’s all about information,” Scott said.

MILLER TIME?

TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play after sustaining a right knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan.

Miller, a junior who leads the team with 1,399 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, was able to practice Thursday, but felt sore coming out of that workout.

Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes expects to know by Sunday if Miller will be able to contribute.

“We’re still optimistic that he’s going to be able to play,” Dykes said. “And we want him to be very effective. We just don’t want to put him out there and give him an opportunity to get more injured.”

REASONS TO PLAY

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is no longer in a walking boot after sustaining an ankle injury against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, and the junior is preparing as if he will be available on Monday.

Besides playing for a second consecutive national title, Washington has added motivation to be out on the field as the Las Vegas native will have his family, who have never seen him play in a college game, in attendance.

“If I get a chance to play, try to put on a show for them,” Washington said.

DICTATE THE TERMS

Playing fast has been a trademark of TCU’s offense all season, but it could take on added significance against a Georgia defense that wants to rotate frequently and maximize its deep roster.

“If you go tempo on anybody, any defense, it’s tough,” TCU offensive lineman Wes Harris said. “Heck, it’s tough on us too, but our coach always says they’re more tired than you are because they got to chase the football.”

Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said managing snap counts for linemen takes on a greater emphasis in a matchup like this.

“Once a big guy runs out of gas, they’re done,” he said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first statement after cardiac arrest

    Damar Hamlin made his first public comments after suffering from cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this week. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. Hamlin, 24, was hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Mass. Mom of 3 Missing Since New Year's Day Was Last Seen at Her Home: 'Hoping for the Best,' Police Say

    Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, was was last seen leaving her home early Sunday morning, and police say they're looking "everywhere" and "at everything" to find her

  • Dave Bautista Would Lead a Denis Villeneuve Film ‘for F*cking Free’ After ‘Dune: Part Two’

    The actor is already itching for a reunion with his "Blade Runner 2049" director.

  • Santos Sidesteps Lies Saying Congress Isn’t About Personal Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenThe 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to Make McCarthy House SpeakerRepresentative George Santos, the New York Republican who has acknowledged inventing significant parts of his life story, said his w

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Capitals score 4 goals in the 2nd, beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals used a four-goal second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory. Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10. Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals. Dylan Strome contrib

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • LeBron James returns, Lakers beat Hawks for 4th straight win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 25 points and 10 assists in his return from an illness, Russell Westbrook added 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 Friday night for their first four-game winning streak in just under a year. Kendrick Nunn had 23 points in the highest-scoring performance of his career with the injury-depleted Lakers, who never trailed while beating the Hawks for the second time in eight days. Los Angeles won in Atla

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Backstrom, Wilson ready to make season debuts for Capitals

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are finally ready to return for the Washington Capitals. The team said Saturday that Backstrom and Wilson are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts. The playmaking center and power winger are expected to play Sunday when the Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Backstrom had offseason left hip resurfacing surgery on a nagging injury that had hampered his ability to skate. He's just the second NHL play

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who