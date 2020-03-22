The CFO & Executive Director of Origin Enterprises plc (ISE:OIZ), Sean Coyle, Just Bought 200% More Shares

Potential Origin Enterprises plc (ISE:OIZ) shareholders may wish to note that the CFO & Executive Director, Sean Coyle, recently bought €95k worth of stock, paying €1.90 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 200%.

Origin Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO of Latin American Division Declan Giblin bought €195k worth of shares at a price of €3.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €1.80). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Origin Enterprises insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about €3.29. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ISE:OIZ Recent Insider Trading, March 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership of Origin Enterprises

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Origin Enterprises insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about €3.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Origin Enterprises Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Origin Enterprises stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Origin Enterprises (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

