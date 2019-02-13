CFLPA stated it will give 'notice to bargain,' to CFL on Feb. 15 to begin talks

TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association will formally begin contract talks next month, the union said Wednesday.

"On Feb. 15th, we will give 'notice to bargain' to the CFL," the union said in a statement. "Our membership is ready to begin negotiations as we seek respect and fair treatment.

"We met with the CFL in January and mutually decided to officially begin negotiations in early March."

On Saturday, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league was ready to begin talks when the union was. The present collective bargaining agreement expires in May.

"For the past 15 months, at our request, we have met regularly with the CFL to get ahead of negotiations," the union statement said. "We have already resolved things like padded practices and use of live mic during games that have historically been bargained."

The Canadian Press