CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

·2 min read

TORONTO — Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead.

The incident happened Saturday night following B.C.'s 31-29 overtime win at McMahon Stadium. After the game, Judge approached Whitehead, who'd removed his helmet, on the field and struck the Lions player, knocking Whitehead to the ground.

That touched off an on-field melee involving Lions and Stampeders players as Judge was ultimately led off the field.

A group of Lions players then made their way to Calgary's dressing room, but were met by police and security who were already present.

Nothing more transpired, other than some shouting between players from both teams.

There was no reason provided for Judge's actions although there were reports Whitehead had made disparaging remarks about a member of Judge's family.

The two teams combined for 21 penalties for 215 yards in the game (Calgary was flagged 12 times for 128 yards, B.C. was called nine times for 87 yards).

After the contest, Whitehead called out Judge in a tweet, saying "I pray he travels next week."

Should Judge choose not to appeal the suspension, he'll miss the Calgary-B.C. rematch Saturday night at B.C. Place. With a victory, the Lions (9-3) would clinch their first CFL playoff spot since 2018.

Calgary (8-5-0) and the Lions could cement playoff berths with a Stampeders win and losses by both Hamilton and Ottawa. The Ticats (4-9) visit Montreal (5-7) on Friday night while the Redblacks (3-9) host Toronto (7-5) on Saturday evening.

Judge's absence would be a big one for Calgary. He had a game-high nine tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery against B.C. last weekend.

The CFL's penalty comes a day after the NFL suspended Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans for a game following an on-field altercation Sunday in the Buccaneers 20-10 win over New Orleans.

Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore were ejected from the game for their roles in an on-field incident sparked by shoving between Lattimore and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

That came after Lattimore and Tampa quarterback Tom Brady exchanged words.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press

