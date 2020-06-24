CFL running back James Wilder Jr., announces his retirement from football

James Wilder Jr. is calling it a career.

A CFL source says the running back has decided to retire, in part due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-foot-three, 232-pound Wilder signed a one-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes in January after being released by the Toronto Argonauts.

Wilder said social media earlier today that there would be an upcoming announcement regarding his future.

"Can't wait on the @cfl anymore, Gotta take care of the family!!" Wilder posted on Twitter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press