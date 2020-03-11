CFL regional, national combines to go ahead amid concerns over COVID-19 spread

TORONTO — The CFL announced Wednesday it's going ahead with its regional combines as well as its national combine in Toronto as worries over the spread of COVID-19 caused the cancellation of sporting events across the globe, including the world figure skating championships in Montreal.

The Ontario regional combine will go Thursday in Toronto with the East Regional slated for Baie-D'Urfe, Que., for Friday and West Regional being held March 20 in Edmonton.

The CFL's main combine will be held March 26-28 in Toronto. However, the league said there will be new protocols for media covering those events.

"For those in attendance, officials have advised all of us to keep a safe distance while in conversation," the CFL said in a statement. "Therefore, media availabilities will feature the use of a uni-microphone instead of traditional scrums or one-on-ones.

"As (health officials) have stressed the importance of hygiene, hand sanitizer will be available in addition to hand-washing facilities in on-site washrooms."

The CFL added, as of right now, training camps and the CFL regular season will open as scheduled.

"We are consulting other leagues, speaking with medical experts on an ongoing basis, and doing careful and responsible contingency planning," the league said. "Based on the current information and the latest expert guidance, we're looking forward to the opening of CFL training camps in May and the start of our regular season this June.

"In the weeks ahead, the CFL will continue to update the media and public."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press