CFL will live stream exhibition, regular-season games for first time in 2023

TORONTO — The CFL will live stream both exhibition and regular-season games starting in 2023.

The league announced Friday that fans in Canada will have free access to exhibition contests not being carried by both TSN and RDS. American and international viewers will be able to watch regular-season games not carried by the CBS Sports Network.

“Free online viewing represents a new path forward for the league and all our fans," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "Through these platforms, we are prioritizing access and reach, while placing an added emphasis on building a more direct connection with our viewers.

"We recognized an opportunity to provide a new service for our fans, and we worked with our teams to make it happen."

TSN and/or RDS will exclusively broadcast three exhibition games, which will also be made available outside of Canada on CFL Preseason Live. The online platform will also carry the six remaining contests for all viewers as the league will work with host clubs to broadcast the in-stadium video feed, while play-by-play and analysis will be provided by local crews.

The CFL exhibition season kicks off Monday with the Edmonton Elks visiting the Calgary Stampeders.

CFL Plus will live stream all games not being broadcast on CBS Sports Network in the U.S The entirety of the 2023 season, including the CFL playoffs and Grey Cup game Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field, will be available for viewers outside of North America.

The streaming service will be available on desktop and mobile devices with no additional downloads or login services required. A verified email address will be all that's required to secure the league’s first-ever livestreaming platforms.

The complete '23 broadcast schedule for TSN/RDS, CBS Sports Network and CFL Plus will be announced before the season. The '23 campaign opens June 8 with Calgary hosting the B.C. Lions.

