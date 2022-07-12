CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour.

“This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement on Monday. “This discipline is intended to send a strong message that it will not be tolerated.”

Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in serious injury and Marino’s ejection from the game, and for Marino’s subsequent celebration of the hit.

He received a one-game suspension for verbal comments made about Masoli’s heritage during the game, which violates the CFL's Code of Conduct. And he received another one-game suspension for his illegal and reckless tackle of an Ottawa offensive lineman on a previous play.

The league also cited Marino’s discipline record after 12 CFL games, which includes a previous ejection and two fines for his manner of play.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022

The Canadian Press