CFL cornerback plays entire game wearing Joker makeup for some reason

Robertson Daniel saw some time with the Ravens over the years. (Getty Images)

Calgary Stampeders cornerback Robertson Daniel must really love “The Dark Knight.” That’s the only explanation for why Daniel would wear Joker face makeup during an entire Canadian Football League game.

Yes, this happened. Daniel picked off a pass during Thursday’s 17-16 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks. You can see Daniel’s face — with the makeup — roughly 14 seconds into the highlight.

Daniel was also interviewed after the game. Sadly, he wasn’t asked about the makeup.

🔊 "It's never going to be pretty when two good teams are going at it." pic.twitter.com/JWDQZnay9v — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 26, 2019

Daniel spent time on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad last season. He appeared in one regular season game, but did not register any stats.

Now in the CFL, Daniel has the freedom to wear as much face paint as he wants. He picked the Joker on Thursday. Perhaps Two Face will be next.

