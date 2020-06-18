CFL commissioner Ambrosie testifies before Ontario committee on finance

TORONTO — CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the complexity of the situation has made it difficult for the league to formulate a plan to deal with COVID-19.

Ambrosie spoke today before an Ontario standing committee on finance and economic affairs.

The commissioner has said the 2020 CFL season would start in September, at the earliest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ambrosie has also stated the cancellation of the entire '20 campaign remains very possible.

Last month, Ambrosie testified before a House of Commons standing committee on finance.

Ambrosie's testimony came after he requested up to $150 million in financial assistance from the federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press