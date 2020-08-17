CFL will cancel 2020 season: source

The CFL will cancel its 2020 season Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source was granted anonymity because the decision hasn't been publicly announced.

It will mark the first year the Grey Cup won't be presented since 1919.

The decision will dash hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg.

The move will come after the CFL couldn't solve a number of issues in an effort to try to salvage a season.

The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after presenting Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season.

The Canadian Press