CFL announces it will stage its Canadian draft April 30

TORONTO — The CFL will stage its annual draft April 30.

The league made the announcement Wednesday. The draft will immediately follow the NFL draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

The CFL global draft will be held April 30 at 11 a.m. ET. The league's Canadian draft will follow at 8 p.m.

CFL free agency will begin at noon ET on Feb. 13.

The league will also stage an invitational combine March 8 in Waterloo, Ont., before holding its annual national combine March 19-24 in Winnipeg.

Rookie camps will open May 8, with training camps slated to begin May 12. The CFL exhibition season commences May 20 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Training camps will conclude June . The regular season kicks off June 6 when the Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes visit Princess Auto Stadium to face Winnipeg in a rematch of last year's CFL title game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press