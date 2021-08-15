CFFC 99 Results: DeAndre Anderson floors Jose Perez 11 seconds into main event

The main event of CFFC 99 was over just as quickly as it started.

DeAndre Anderson faced Jose Perez in the main event at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Miss., and didn’t need to do much work to get his hand raised.

There was a quick striking exchange that saw Anderson (5-0) land a couple of quick punches and an outside leg kick, but it was the strike immediately after that caused a stop to the contest.

Anderson unleashed a hard left hand that landed flush, and it was clear Perez was out as he crashed to the canvas. From that point, the celebration for Anderson was on as he danced around the cage.

“I feel like I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I think I just proved that,” Anderson said during his post-fight interview.

“I want belts, I want checks. I’m actually a ’35’er, I came in at ’44. I didn’t even have to cut weight. If you look at my Instagram, I was dancing all yesterday. That’s how I cut the .2 (pounds) or whatever it was that I thought I had to cut.”

Anderson improves to 5-0 in his professional MMA career and has his sights set on big things next.

“So, I’m ready to be in the UFC,” Anderson stated. “Take ’35 belt, ’45 belt, ’55, I can go down to ’25. It don’t matter who it is. I’m winning.”

After it was all said and done, Anderson also got the selfie with commentator CM Punk that he hoped for all week long.

Official main card results of CFFC 99 include:

DeAndre Anderson def. Jose Perez via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:11

Nah-Shon Burrell def. Khetag Pliev via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 1:56

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Mateo Vogel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tim Cuamba def. James Lyons via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Lydell Poag def. Stavros Moustakakis via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 0:22

Ben Coyle def. Joseph Tran via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

