CFFC 104 results: Blake Bilder’s triangle choke sleeps opponent to claim vacant featherweight title

Cage Fury Fighting Championships returned to action on Friday evening with two titles on the line in the promotion’s final event of 2021.

In the main event of CFFC 104, the vacant featherweight title was up for grabs between Blake Bilder and Frankie Buenafuente.

Buenafuente (10-6) dominated the opening round with heavy top pressure grappling, largely controlling every moment of the first frame on the mat. The fight would see the second round and Buenafuente continued to lead the dance early. In the opening moments, Buenafunete landed a hard right hand to drop Bilder (5-0-1) and the swarm for a finish was on. Bilder was able to cover up and survive the moment, though.

From there, the momentum quickly shifted.

While Buenafuente maintained top control after searching for the finish, Bilder quickly regained his faculties and started hunting from submissions from the bottom. After isolating an arm, he was able to lock in a triangle choke to put Buenafuente out cold mid-tap for a spectacular comeback finish to become the new CFFC featherweight champion.

In the co-main event, flyweight champ Phumi Nkuta defended his throne for the second time by turning away challenger Jason Eastman.

Nkuta (5-0) utilized his dominant grappling skills to control a majority of the first and second rounds while searching for submissions on the mat. Eastman (7-4) was able to reverse position late in the second round and hunted for submissions of his own, but was unable to lock anything up to force a tap.

The third round was mostly spent on the feet with a few heated striking exchanges, but Nkuta closed the round with a takedown, ending up on the back of Eastman before the fighters returned to their corners. Nkuta leaned on his grappling skills once more to close out the fight in a dominant manner, putting Eastman on his back for a majority of the frame to secure the unanimous decision victory.

Full results of CFFC 104 include:

Blake Bilder def. Frankie Buenafuente via technical submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 4:36

Phumi Nkuta def. Jason Eastman via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) – for flyweight title

Joe Pyfer def. Austin Trotman via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:55

Charlie Campbell def. Vadim Ogar via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:57

Miles Lee def. Earl Small via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Eric Nolan def. Shane WhiteEagle via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

