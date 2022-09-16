CFDA Announces Nominees and Honorees for 2022 Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced the full list of nominees and honorees for its 2022 Fashion Awards.

The roster, which follows last year's list that included Peter Do, Christopher John Rogers and more, honors Virgil Abloh, who is posthumously given the Board of Trustee's Award. For womenswear, Do and CJR have been nominated once again alongside Gabriela Hearst, Catherine Holstein of KHAITE and LaQuan Smith, while Jerry Lorenzo, Thom Browne, Emily Bode and more are named for Menswear Designer of the Year.

In accessories, the list spotlights Telfar Clemens and Raul Lopez, as well as Aurora James, Brandon Blackwood and Stuart Vevers. Lenny Kravitz is named Fashion Icon while Law Roach -- known for his red carpet work with Zendaya -- is awarded the Stylist Award.

CFDA CEO Steven Kolb shared in a statement, "This year's nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry."

See the full list down below. The CFDA 2022 Fashion Awards will take place on November 7.