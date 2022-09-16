CFDA Announces Nominees and Honorees for 2022 Fashion Awards
The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced the full list of nominees and honorees for its 2022 Fashion Awards.
The roster, which follows last year's list that included Peter Do, Christopher John Rogers and more, honors Virgil Abloh, who is posthumously given the Board of Trustee's Award. For womenswear, Do and CJR have been nominated once again alongside Gabriela Hearst, Catherine Holstein of KHAITE and LaQuan Smith, while Jerry Lorenzo, Thom Browne, Emily Bode and more are named for Menswear Designer of the Year.
In accessories, the list spotlights Telfar Clemens and Raul Lopez, as well as Aurora James, Brandon Blackwood and Stuart Vevers. Lenny Kravitz is named Fashion Icon while Law Roach -- known for his red carpet work with Zendaya -- is awarded the Stylist Award.
CFDA CEO Steven Kolb shared in a statement, "This year's nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry."
See the full list down below. The CFDA 2022 Fashion Awards will take place on November 7.
CFDA 2022 Fashion Awards Nominees and Honorees
American Womenswear Designer of the Year
Catherine Holstein for KHAITE
Christopher John Rogers
Gabriela Hearst
LaQuan Smith
Peter Do
American Menswear Designer of the Year
Emily Bode Aujla for Bode
Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God
Mike Amiri for Amiri
Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York
Willy Chavarria
American Accessory Designer of the Year
Aurora James for Brother Vellies
Brandon Blackwood
Raul Lopez for Luar
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year
Bach Mai
Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets
Colm Dillane for KidSuper
Elena Velez
Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey
Board of Trustee's Award: Virgil Aboh
Fashion Icon: Lenny Kravitz
Positive Social Influence Award: Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William
Founder's Award: Andrew Bolton
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts
Media Award: Patti Wilson
Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General)
Stylist Award: Law Roach
Special Anniversary Award: Jeffrey Banks