CFCN - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 07:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

NOW ON THE CTV NEWS AT 5 FOOD BANKS, CANADA RELEASES ITS ANNUAL POVERTY REPORT CARDS, ALBERTA SCORSONE OVERALL GRADE OF D MINUS. PLUS LETHBRIDGE COUNTY LAUNCHES WATER WEB PAGE AND SOUTHERN ALBERTA SAFETY PATROLLERS EXPLORE SCIENCE.

but the u of l. With jacquie scantlebury. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. Food banks canada has released its annual property report cards. Alberta's grade dropped from a b to a d minus our summer. Sook has reaction from those locally. We have seen this storm coming for years. The need for food and supports has been on the rise for the past few years. >> Those at interfaith food bank don't expected to slow down anytime soon, which is why it didn't come as a surprise. Alberta, canada t minus rating from food banks. Canada's annual poverty report card. >> We're seeing a lot more homeowners 4 times as many people accessing the food bank are employed as we saw in 2022. And the situation is dire, is difficult for people to give when there's not money coming in. >> In its latest report, food banks. Canada dropped alberta's grade from a d to a c minus. The report says that about half of people nationally or 44% feel financially worse off compared to last year. >> The plan would be wonderful. We have not had a poverty reduction strategy in alberta since 2019. And not only was it inadequate, we didn't meet any of the targets. And there is no future plan. >> The report is recommending that strategy be adopted by the government. It would also like to see an expansion of the temporary rent assistance benefit to all albertans waiting for affordable housing. >> Things like improving minimum wage. And social assistance programs, reducing the income tax spore. A low income with certainly make a difference in people's economic lives. Salas acts as the cost of living is the driving factor behind the increased need for support. Both mcintyre has our zach don't expect to see the need to slow down and time soon. >> The cost of living doesn't just change because the ripple effects go along with that. And so whether it's food paying rent or fuel, those kinds of things. Certainly has a ripple effect. And it takes a long time for people to get out of poverty. Our summer sukh ctv news, lethbridge. 7 out of 10 provinces received a d minus grade only nova scotia and pei improved. >> On their 2023 greats. >> Majority of canadians feel it's not getting any easier to afford groceries. A new leger poll found 64% of canadians feel the rate of inflation at the grocery store is getting worse. >> 29% blame grocery chains attempting to increase their profit margins. 26 1% in the blame on global economic factors. 20% blame the federal government. Well, turning to the forecast and dory rossiter boy dory. The heat is on for next week. >> We could hit 29 or 30 degrees by tuesday. So talk about, you know, book and whether we've got chillier temperatures today, where it's going to be riding up the scale as a massive area of high pressure moves in from the bc coast. And it's a big one right now. We're at 12 degrees. That's our current daytime high. Got down to 6. We have some scattered localized rain showers out there. Kind of like what we have this time yesterday as well, strongest wind speed was a gust of 44 kilometres per hour earlier today. Our humidity is about 20 points higher than it was at this time yesterday. That's not a surprise to us for having the scattered showers. We've got single digits in some double digits. But boy, it's going to get a lot warmer when we get into next week. Jacky. Ok, thank you. Torri. Well, with drought concerns in much of southern alberta. Lethbridge county has launched a web page to help. >> G people up to date the page covers current water conservation plans, water levels and what stage of restrictions. The county's in it also includes counties detailed water rationing action program answers to some commonly asked questions, no water restrictions are in place at this time. The up-to-date information can be found on left county dot ca. The city of lethbridge launched a similar web page just last week. Alberta sheriffs have shut down a problem property and medicine hat saying officers were frequently call to the home because of drug activity and violence. The safer communities and neighbourhoods unit or scan close to home at 3, 7, 7, 4, street northwest for 90 days, the community safety order ares people from the property until august. 20th, the property will be boarded up, fenced off and the locks changed over 32 month period. Officers were called to the home 49 times. The blood tribe department of health is hosting its first-ever health fair. The hope is to help shed light on health challenges facing the first nation. Quinn keenan has more. >> The halls of red crow college happened taken over by boots featuring different wellness services for plucked right residents. The blood tribe department of health feels the event will have a positive impact on the as much

as we can supporting our members are efforts are at an okay, you know, through their healing journeys through there. >> So there are supports that are needed to know, want to make sure that people are aware of all of the agencies and programs and supports here on the nation. >> One of the main talking points of the fair is dealing with addiction. The health department hosted a panel with speakers who have recovered from addiction and feel like. >> It's my responsibility to help out and get back to my community. So I think sharing my story o hopefully inspire somebody just like I was inspired by someone else who stood up on there at one time. >> Among the speakers was former professional hockey player and current saskatoon blades. Assistant coach wacey rabbit. He recently celebrated his for your sobriety anniversary in april, but hopes his journey can help inspire others all empowerment rate. You want to feel that you're not alone. And that's the most important thing for. >> For anybody that is struggling, you do you feel like you're taking on all these challenges by yourself and you don't have to win, you know it. And in today's world that, you know, strength is asking for help. >> The health department says the reaction to the fair so far has been positive. They hope to turn it into a regularly held event. We are going to build on at this year's event and moving forward. We want to showcase this on an annual basis to health care will wrap up tomorrow with events and speakers geared towards youth. Quinn keenan, ctv news standoff. >> The alberta teachers association says at least 13 school boards are going to be receiving less funding from the provincial government come september. Eta says funding profiles posted on the government's website. So in the next school year, the medicine hat school divison will see the biggest funding cut of 1 million dollars. The foothills division will lose over half a million and livingston range. $52,000. Eta president jason schilling expects many school boards to lay off teachers at the end of the school year. He says alberta has the lowest per pupil spending on education in all of canada. We contacted the province for clarification, but have not heard back. Safety patrollers from across southern alberta were treated to a science field exploration day at the university of lethbridge for all their hard work and dedication. The school year about 300 students raymond magrath, fort macleod in claresholm took the day off school to celebrate patrollers take on year commitment of helping keep their school safe. At the end of the day, they're tasked with helping students and parents crosswalks and ensuring drivers paying attention. When the bell rings for dismissal. The school year coming to and in a matter of took the morning to reward the grade 5, 6, students for their work with different science themed activities. Awful thing it destination exploration, university staff and with signs of fun with stem. >> So we're here to give them ways to explore, be creative and show off their leadership capabilities and basically have a whole bunch of find these kids often go on to different leadership roles and learned that volunteerism is important. >> In what they do, so that safety message as well as the leadership piece is really important a job that they do every day. It's a lot of fun to come out and engage in chat with the kids they get to see another side of singh as so it's a lot of fun. >> Earlier this year, the safety patrollers took in a skate with the lethbridge hurricanes.

