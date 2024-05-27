CFCN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 07:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #14

on a refugee camp sunday night. Officials in gaza say 35 people have been killed. The idf says they targeted and killed 2 senior hamas figures. Pro-palestinian protesters at the university of toronto are being told to clear out this morning our risk potential fines and arrest. The protesters gave university there counteroffer yesterday, the 2 sides were unable to reach an agreement. 18 people are now confirmed dead after severe storms and tornadoes across the south and central U.S. over the weekend in texas, the governor says more than a rd of counties are now under disaster declarations. For the 2 weeks after they were forced out by wildfire. People from fort nelson bc can go home today. The evacuation order will be lifted at 8:00am local time. A lot about 4700 people head home. >> For nova homes and renovations is this year's build toward multi-family small volume builder of the year. This morning, I'm joined by president justin higest. It. >> I hear you. >> I'm doing very good. Thank you. Congratulations on the win now as a business as a home builder that's been in calgary for over 30 years. You've seen it all. Let's talk about the multifamily space. What are some trends that you're seeing? >> Yeah, I've been in calgary for my entire life. I was born here. So I've definitely seen the landscape of housing change in calgary. And I think one thing that everyone has seen is is the move towards higher density development and sustainability, which is very important. So the big thing we're seeing is it a smaller footprints for a lot of multifamily developments as well as units themselves. And I think we're seeing a lot more efficiency and ingenuity with how those for plans are being built and how we can fit all the features that family needs or a downsizing couple needs in a smaller footprint. >> Now when it comes to renovations to you're seeing that as a trend, people choosing to renovate their home. >> Definitely see a lot of people facing the decision of whether they stay in the community, that they've been in for a long period of time and a home that they love for, maybe they're, they've raised their family and do they want to stay there and renovate or do they want to move and buy new? So we do a lot of renovations for people who are choosing to stay and their older home. The big thing say they want is for it to have a more modern lifestyle approach to be more like a newer home. So opening up floorplans creating a open concept. Kitchens adding bedrooms at in home offices, adding home gyms, things like that. And also making it more efficient. So making the insulation, the windows more efficient as well as the mechanical systems. So you're, you're heating systems, your hot water systems, electrical and creating a whole home that uses less energy overall. So those are all things we're seeing lots of. >> That's really great insight. Thank you so much. Justin. Thank you. Now for more information on renaud, the homes and renovations, you can always visit their website or another luxury dot com for a full list of this year's build award winners. You can visit Call 1-800 justice. . It's spring time in paris and the kings and queens of clay have come out to play Tennis played on another planet That is a piece of art right there Ooo lala! Roland garros on tsn and tsn+ - From rinkboards... ...to surfboards. Scoring goals to scoring deals. - nuuuuuge! - Yay! - Penalties to pints. From breakaways to getaways. There's a shot! Ryan Nugent-Hopkins! - Childhood dreams to making dreams come true. - My wem, my way. Do your giggles turn to dribbles? Or does the thought of travel make you unravel? At Urospot, we're Canada's number one pelvic health clinic for women and men, To help you say goodbye to bladder leaks, urgency, night waking prolapse, sexual dysfunction and other pelvic health challenges. How? Simply by sitting on a chair, fully clothed. A chair that does 11,000 kegels for you. We help you regain control so you can live life with freedom and confidence. ( ) ( ) The infiniti qx60 exemplifies modern luxury. With powerful suv performance, three rows of comfort, and a sleek-yet-daring design. ( ) Lease a 2024 qx60 from 0.99% apr for up to 24 months. Visit INFINITI.ca. ( )

And morning taking a look at downtown calgary with our sky watch weather camera brought to you by the original alberta carpet cleaning and alberta furness cleaning best-value expert service and guaranteed results. And we have to see a very happy belated birthday to a b o is that is baby owes nicknamed the shortened version, but human julie delighted with and the birthday was last week's we meant to mention it. And now we have a chance. It's art. All ackman real estate, normally dog walking forecast for today. It's the cat birthday forecast because if you're wearing a dress that pretty, you have to be mentioned. 20 degrees by the afternoon with the sunshine and we are going to see conditions start to change by the middle of the week. But for today, if you're heading out for a stroll, looks pretty good. If you do, you have any photos you'd like to share dog or cat, you can send them to the calgary weather pics at bellmedia dot ca traditionally does the dog walking forecast. It. I ignore birthday. We are looking at more stable conditions right now in southern alberta. Some cloud coverage through the interior, some rain crossing over the yellow head as you're into british columbia and actually populating mostly just north of the trans-canada highway in british columbia. For us, it's a westerly wind is driving our weather pattern and that's pretty sings. Will stay today. More westerly in fluids, but not that strong for most of the day around 15 kilometres per hour, we're going to see overnight temperatures for the next 5 days remaining elevated 8 degrees for the overnight temps tonight and then 11 degrees for tomorrow because our peak temperatures, 23 could see showers starting later tomorrow, continuing into wednesday and thursday with sunshine. They back again for friday. And that's as we start to trend back up to above seasonal temperatures. For the latest on what's happening in hollywood, here's abc's daria out of anger. >> So what did you do over the long holiday weekend? A lot of people didn't go to the movies. You see, it looks like neither mad max nora hungry cat. >> Could get people into the >> Your the that next for equal starring anya taylor joy and chris hemsworth is waiting until monday to release its numbers, which insiders say is never a good sign. Meanwhile, the family friendly animated the garfield movie. It's the top, the line for the four-day weekend with an estimated 31.9 million in ticket sales are all cheddar. Probably one of my top 26 favourite cheeses. Aside from 2021 theatres were closed due to covid-19. These are the lowest memorial day numbers since casper earned just 22 and a half million dollars in 1995. Abbas has postponed more concert dates, doctor's orders. Bruce springsteen's been dealing with local issues and it's forced the e street band scheduled 2 more shows on its european stadium tour. >> And happy birthday to daniel jones, the quarterback for the new york giants is 27 years old. >> Daria albinger, abc news. Coming up tomorrow on the show, doctor rohan with preventous collaborative health will talk about the importance of early cancer detection. >> And we've got details on this year's ukrainian festival. >> Well, I'm sure you've heard of arm wrestling, how are you? It's a leg wrestling, it's like you get number of ctv in cj 92 people were at an event on saturday night. Let's take a look at how it went down.

