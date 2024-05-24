CFCN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 01:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

ever put on it, but they have things like... We have a paper dress part of the 1968 campaign for pierre elliott trudeau. >> Reporter: those artifacts just a few of the tens of millions carefully catalogued and stored by library and archives canada. That may be on display this weekend when the public gets a rare look inside. >> I think we all know there isn't one history of canada. There are many histories of canada and at library and archives canada we want to reflect everyone's stories. >> The original is... >> Reporter: the precious collection largely housed in gatineau contains 425,000 works of art, 22 million books, the two original constitutions. >> A photo album from 1879. 1880. >> Reporter: and millions of photographs, films and government records. Many of the items stored inside their brand new net zero facility are digitally catalogued and accessible by robots that move around seven storey vaults. Each vault is temperature and humidity controlled. It's also fireproof and designed to keep a single piece of paper in perfect condition for up to 500 years. >> This is audabon. >> Reporter: a state of the art facility housing items whose access is usually tightly controlled. This friday and saturday, though, they'll be open to the public. >> So they're going to get a chance to see some of the treasures in our collections because we do have the fifth largest collections in the world. >> Reporter: a collection built by canadians for canadians. Annie bergeron-oliver, ctv news, gatineau. >> Todd: great stuff. And that's it for us tonight. I'm todd van der hayden. For omar sachedina and all of us here at "ctv national news," thank you for watching and have a great rest of your night. [ ] [ ] The greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children. (Dramatic music) Rhaenyra: We don't choose our destiny. It chooses us.

tonight. Careless camper concern. Wildfire officials urged vigilance to prevent catastrophe. Musicians silenced the calgary philharmonic responds to controversial online comments. Drywall development. We wanted to be right here outside of wallboard manufacturer makes a big investment. With shaun frenette. Good evening, alberta. Wildfire officials are dismayed over careless behaviour, buy some campers in the calgary forest area over the long weekend. They say an alarming number of unintended camp fires were extinguished. I patrols, they discovered and put out 25 fires that potentially could have spread if not caught in time. Rain and cooler conditions have allowed the province to bring 7 wildfires actively burning all north of edmonton under control or have them held, but they want all park and back country users to be vigilant, so they don't have a jump in fires with drier and gust year conditions expected next week. >> And in the starts are are are learning, especially the ones that are here because of especially the ones that are are just out of, you know, carelessness. I mean, that's, that's alarming the cost of wildfires is extreme and I think if if people realize how much just leaving a campfire unattended, it cost to taxpayers cost to people's destruction. People's lives. I think important to to get across to the people of alberta. >> Officials are investigating all human caused wildfires. Let's say the majority have been caused by accident or negligence. After nearly 2 weeks away from home, plans are now underway for wildfire evacuees to return to fort nelson. Bc. The mayor says local officials are pushing for a monday or tuesday deadline to start allowing the 4700 residents back home. Some doctors have already returned to the community along with grocery staff to restock store shelves. They are says recent rain helped crews battling the parker lake fire and that the imminent risk has been reduced. Meteorologist danielle sabonis here with a first look at the weather. Daniel, have the sun on my face for part of today. And then there was heavy downpours. >> The app and some hail. So we had a little bit of everything for today and we're looking at the potential for showers and thunderstorm development as well in calgary, but that's around the supper hours for the most part tomorrow. We're looking at drier conditions than what we've had over the past couple days. We are looking at the risk of frost tonight. There will be fog patches developing that will carry into early tomorrow morning. But later in the morning, we may see some sunny breaks and then again by the supper hour as we get into the potential of pop-up showers and the risk of a thunderstorm and high. 14 so slight improvement in temperatures as well. We'll talk about that long-range forecast in just a little bit. It's very much daniel. >> Police responded to a report of transit peace officers in trouble this afternoon. It happened at the 69th street lrt station police say the peace officers deployed pepper spray when they got into an altercation with a person refusing to leave a bus. Paramedics took the person to hospital in stable condition. A paramedic was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. After a multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance. It appears a dump truck pulling a trailer rear ended the U.S. a car was also damaged in the crash on northbound stoney trail near 96th avenue, northeast at 11 this morning. No patients were in the nba at the time. Calgary police are looking for the driver of a white sedan after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run a man in his 70's was struck on memorial drive around 12:20am on saturday. Police say a black bmw x 5 overtook the white sedan just before hitting the man. They believe the driver of the white sedan may have crucial information. The calgary catholic school board has approved its budget with a big deficit. >> The 2024 25 budget has a 25 was 21.5 million dollar shortfall, which is being balanced by district reserve savings. The board says provincial funding fall substantially short of meeting the needs of students, especially with enrolment growing by thousands each year, the district is budgeting about 689 million dollars in revenue and 710 billion in expenses. The calgary philharmonic is taking action after controversial online comments by 2 orchestra members. >> Last month, the cbo said it was made aware of quote, deeply troubling. Comments posted online that do not represent the views of the calgary philharmonic.

>> Today it says it follow following an independent third-party investigation. It has taken action. It won't comment further. Citing legal and privacy considerations, globe and mail is reporting clarinetist slap coal popovic b-list alex klein have been fired. Ctv news hasn't been able to independently verify the both musicians biographies have been removed from the cpa website. >> We reached out to the 2 musicians as well, but we have her back. >> Another inner city pool will be gone by the end of the year. The inglewood aquatic centre will be demolished as jordan kanygin reports, pool users are dismayed and they have questions. Time is ticking for the inglewood aquatic centre. >> Are we happy? No, we're not. I swam in the school. The first day it opened. And I will swim in this pool. The it costs. The city is set to permanently close the pool on december 22nd 2024. >> The building has outlived its lifespan by 20 years. Officials say it's in need of major repairs. We've discovered that many of the facilities due to the air that they were built in the end their age as a significant electrical issue. >> It's that that the pools need to be rewired. It's a problem that would take 3 months and $600,000 to fix council voted to close the pool in 2019 that delayed its closure for years after community concern. Now given the age of the facility, the city's decided to shutter its and will demolish it next year as a lie on the stand so many or despicable, but had to. >> Because that was unique, convenient for them because some of the summit will be having the city, but that doesn't mean they can go that far. >> The land will be used for a massive mixed use development plan to take up most of the city block. The brewery rail lands could bring upwards of 1200 homes to the area. If this is going to be closed to make additional residential housing, which is much in demand in calgary is city council gun insist that a developer provide equivalent. >> Public recreational facilities to the citizens of calgary. >> The inglewood shutdown follows several other recent inner city pool closures in calgary. The belt like rec centre and eau claire ymca pull shot in the last 5 years. Certainly we do need to utilize public land in order to provide more affordable housing. >> So those sorts of principles are are fine, but it shouldn't be at the expense of our public amenities. >> Jordan kanygin, ctv news, calgary. Part of the city's justification for the inglewood closure is because it's investing 57 million dollars to expand the. >> And then p centre on macleod trail. But that expansion won't be done until 2027. For years. A medical clinic specializing in geriatric care has visited seniors in their homes, but changes to provincial building recently is forcing the clinic to stop the practice, leaving about 150 calgary seniors without a doctor. Bill macfarlane reports. >> Lynn has been here for year, shirley for about 2 in an independent seniors complex near fish creek up until now, their doctor came to see them in their apartment soon as the system that for the past decade. >> It was feasible. But with recent changes, no longer really operable. Last year, the province to go, she did a change to billing codes. What amounted to a 10% cut. >> Followed by another 10% cut this april. A 3rd cut is expected later this year. Now doctor tanner rebels team of physicians will and home visits in august. They don't drive. >> The service of a doctor coming and tending to their needs on site is so important. That you can't put a price on that. >> Riddle says his average patient is 88 and has about a dozen health conditions. The visits say patients maintains their quality of life. >> They're not having to go to urgent care or emergency rooms are overcrowded or end up in the hospital, keeps them out of the hospital. How is that not saving the government money. >> Health minister adriana lagrange said thursday the billing rate was negotiated with physicians and she's open to feedback. We continually. >> Make sure that the rates are meeting the if it's not working for physicians. And we definitely need to look at it. >> The home care medicine model sees fewer patients in a day about half the number in a busy clinic. But that doesn't capture the extra time spent with each complex case or the benefit of regular visits and extra information gathered from being patients. Homes. The loss of preventative care only to increased demand on hospitals. Has the seniors angry to our elected officials know what's going on. I mean, did they pay attention or they just >> Worrying about getting the next vote? We're talking about our parents, our grandparents. >> One day, it's going to be you or me.

