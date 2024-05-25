CFCN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

>>> One way flights range from 6 to $8,000 for one dog and one human companion. >>> And you may have heard about the historic invasion of two broods of cicadas emerging in the midwest and southern states. The natural wonder has already begun. As ctv's joy malbon reports, the cicada palooza is getting loud. >> Reporter: hear that. That's the sound of millions, no trillions of squiggly red-eyed bugs buzzing all over the southern U.S. they have taken over sarah's backyard in georgia. >> No, I really wasn't prepared, I haven't seen this before, this is my first invasion. >> Reporter: emerging this year, two broods hatching at the same time, in states like illinois, missouri and iowa, some are calling it a cicadapalooza. >> If I see one -- I'm not going outside. >> Reporter: last time this happened thomas jefferson was president and in the swarm of red eyes they've even spotted a rare blue-eyed cicada, one in a million. >> So your new neighbours and you can't pound on their wall and tell them to shut up, it's okay. >> Reporter: in the carolinas, they're calling 911 to complain. >> We had a leap year, we had eclipse, you know, had all these different moon phases now we've got cicadas everywhere. >> Reporter: scientists will tell you that high pitched sound... Like the roar of a jack hammer are the males just looking for love. So, yeah, it gets loud. >> Males sing to attract the females, they mate, the males pretty much then die, the females find a tree limb they can lay their eggs in. >> Reporter: while the chicago zoo animals find them tasty, even humans like to fry up a little crunchy cicada cuisine. >> I like to tell people if it's coming from a new orleans kitchen even if it's bizarre it's going to be tasty. >> Reporter: so enjoy the spectacle, the bug's life isn't long and the two broods won't reemerge until 2037. Joy malbon, ctv news, washington. >> Heather: quite the sound and the event.

>>> That is our newscast for this friday. Thank you for joining us. I'll be back later tonight with ctv national news at 11. For ongoing coverage tune to "ctv news channel." >>> I'm heather butts. Your local ctv news starts right now.

or or worse yet, a fatality. One massive hole in particular has drivers incensed. >> All the damage and a little less than one hour of time. >> And a new high-tech warehouse creates more than 1500 new jobs is an amazing opportunity in our city and couldn't be more excited behind the scenes with the robots that will help fill all those amazon orders. >> With tara nelson. Hello. And thank you for joining us. There is growing uncertainty tonight about an upcoming show in calgary featuring the works of renowned street artist banksy, a former employee of the company producing the world of banksy exhibit reached out to ctv news. I mean, he and other workers have been laid off and he fears the show will not go ahead. Camilla di giuseppe is working on the story for us. And can the calgary shows actually just 2 weeks out. So what have ticket holders been told tara, so far, nothing. But according to the world of banksy website, the secret location for the event is supposed to be revealed one to 2 weeks before the three-day exhibit opens on june 7. So any day now, ticket holders should be getting an update. But here is the thing. >> The calgary show had already been postponed once this year to can holders received an email and april indicating containers with the banksy art pieces were stuck in U.S. customs. And despite efforts to expedite the process, the difficult decision was made to push back the show. But according to eric wolf, who says he was laid off by studio. The portland based company producing the show. And there was never a venue booked for calgary. He believes the company might have run into financial problems, adding he was not paid for several weeks of work before he was let go. We reached out to studio to ask, but will claims are, you know, bounce back. We also called the company's ceo, kelly doctor, who you just saw there. And we've got a voicemail. And if you try to buy a ticket online for an upcoming show, there are no longer listed. One ticket holder told us that she tried to negotiate a refund from lumia studio, but instead was offered a $20 gift card. >> I said that's not what I want. I want to read from please. And thank you. And I haven't heard from them. I have sent to acquire so them again, I haven't heard back as recently as today. >> A lot of people spent a lot of money and I've been looking forward to the side. And so my termination, I realize if you can't pay me, he's not. >> But on the show. >> Calgary, the calgary ticket rather tear at the calgary tickets sold for $36. A piece the show did run in other cities under the name banksy land getting mixed reviews. But it seems those serious issues have popped up just recently, including a honolulu hawaii show also being pushed back to september tariff. Okay, camilla, thank you. The decision has been made in the case that sent shockwaves throughout the country. Calgary driver who caused the humboldt broncos bus crash is set to be deported to india. >> Here's ctv's stacey hein on what's next. Jaskirat singh sidhu is set to be deported to india following the decision from an immigration and refugee board hearing to a hearing like >> They have really limited discussion. They have to determine if the person is a citizen or not. And if they've been convicted of a serious crime. Sidhu became a permanent resident a month before the humboldt broncos bus crash that left 16 dead. >> And 13 others injured. He was a rookie truck driver from calgary who drove through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey's bus in april of 2018. Well, some family members did not want to comment on sidhu's deportation. The father of crash victim logan boo-lay says quote, bernadine and I are thankful for the decision today as we continue to believe mister sidhu should be deported from canada. We're prepared to remain diligent in this belief, even as mister sidhu may launch further appeals crash, victim ryan straznynski says he wishes to do happiness. You know, I can speak on behalf of anyone else, but I'm hoping not >> No, from human to human. I hope, you know, everything works out they could find happiness. >> In 2019 sidhu pleaded guilty to dangerous driving offences and was sentenced to 8 years in prison. He got full parole last year since sidhu was a permanent resident and not yet a canadian citizen. The canada border services agency recommended deportation is a wife and child were both canadian citizens. >> We're probably cannot go back to india, so it would be extremely destructive to his life. Sidhu's lawyer says he won't be taken into custody immediately. >> And can reapply for permanent resident status on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. He says that process to take a few months or a few years. Stacey hein, ctv news,

saskatoon. >> The mount royal university professor is calling out the post-secondary institution for what he described as turning a blind eye toward anti-semitic behaviour. It comes after months of frustration after an incident on campus, which ended in a criminal charge against a protester. Mark villani has more on the aftermath and how the university leadership is responding. >> Kelly sundberg describes himself as a proud jewish community member. But now after 17 years of teaching at mount royal university, he's beginning to feel unsafe. >> There was a group of students in early december. Who went looking for jewish professors. Now we jewish faculty who are scared of going to campus and we jewish students who are are terrified of attending campus on december first, police charged one woman was causing a disturbance at the university's faculty of arts building. One was very aggressive. I'm making allegations of anyone who supports the state of israel is a baby killer in these sort of things. Sundberg says antisemitism on campus is increasing since the october 7th. Hamas attacks on israel and followed in gaza. He claims university administration has done nothing to reprimand students who promote hate of any kind. >> And that the school's mandatory equity diversity and inclusion training ignores anti-semitism entirely. >> We're starting to see criminal activity as a result of this. I I do point my finger directly at mount royal university for allowing the atmosphere to, to exist. >> The university says it's aware of the december incidents and cooperating with police, adding that since then mru has had no further reports of similar behaviour and that campus security services is actively monitoring the environments in an effort to keep our campus safe and welcoming for all. But in the wake of protests at universities across the country, some call on academic leaders to take a direct a stand against hate. >> It is such a scary time for jews around the world. Local rabbi mark glickman says peaceful protest rights must be protected by universities. >> All while facilitating civil conversations to mitigate safety issues. It is going to be very important for us to continue those kinds of contacts and to allow them to grow and flourish. So that >> Healing between the communities can take place. >> As for sundberg, he fears no reprisal for his criticism. I'm not going to sit by and be silent. >> Marcus at mount royal university tonight. Solar power students on campus reacting to reports of anti-semitism. >> Well, tara, we contacted several student groups today and we actually just got a response moments ago from mount royal students for palestine. They sent us a statement. It says we condemn any form of discrimination, whether based on religion, ethnicity or political views. And we believe that university campuses should be spaces that promote critical thinking, intellectual freedom and mutual understanding. At real students association also echoing that statement saying to us that it acknowledges we are unequivocally denouncing any actions of hate that might occur here on campus. Tara. Okay, mark villani reporting mark, thank you. >> If you have lived in calgary for any length of time, you know, the heaving our roads withstand all winter with the freeze thaw cycle, we used to potholes in the spring, the city tackles them as fast as it can, but there is one in our city that is almost impossible to avoid. And it in numerous vehicles. This week. Tyler barrow is just off sarcee on 16th ave tonight. There's a major problem there. >> Yeah, tara, we have spoken with 3 separate drivers who say the pothole behind me has caused well over $8,000 to each of their vehicles. And what's even more frustrating is for one of thumb that happened there. The incident happened back in march and they haven't seen on nafta and effects of all of them say more needs to be done to prevent the issue. >> This pothole along sarcee and 16th avenue has been a source of problems for drivers throughout the spring. On thursday, emily randall's victim to it. >> Iran is bent in. >> Fortunately for me, it was like it was minor compared to everyone else just to say and harvey was another driver. The pothole claimed. >> All in, she's paying over $1250 for a new front tire will and steering alignment. A tow truck and an uber home from the area. I think what's most frustrating we took some video and you'll see in the video that it looks like this was actually already repaired. There's a good chance that was because back in march, another driver says at the same spot, his tire blew up with both problems having to be replaced. >> Citizens up in your face to expect service and they don't deserve to just sit in their car, drove their of spending. >> The dollars it has been a

