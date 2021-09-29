CFA Societies Canada announces new Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Societies Canada is pleased to announce new leadership of its Board of Directors and the addition of five new members, Emily Burt, CFA, Kathrin Forrest, CFA, Sean Kulik, CFA, Carl Robert, CFA, and Andrew Walker, CFA, effective yesterday.



CFA Societies Canada strives to lead the investment industry in Canada by advocating for the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadians.

Newly appointed Board Chair Ronald Schwarz, CFA, says, “I am incredibly privileged to take on this role, alongside such a talented team of fellow leaders within the investment profession. On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to outgoing chair, David Smith, CFA, who has concluded his term and provided inspired leadership during his many years of service to the board as a director and then as Chair.” He notes, “This appointment comes during an exciting time for CFA Societies Canada, amid a rapidly changing financial landscape, with an increased demand for ethical conduct, investor protection, and the promotion of fair markets. This dynamic environment makes our commitments to increasing our influence and shaping the future of the profession more important than ever.”

Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada says, “We are honoured to welcome new members to our experienced leadership team as we focus on our strategic objectives of advocacy, collaboration, and communication and drive both voice and value for our member societies and all CFA charterholders. We would like to thank our outgoing board members, Wesley Blight, CFA, Joseph Brekelmans, CFA, Odrée Ducharme, CFA, and Ross Hallett, CFA, as well as our outgoing chair David Smith, CFA who have all been instrumental in the success of CFA Societies Canada. We would also like to thank Ronald Schwarz for his time as a director and welcome him into his new role of Board Chair.”

Newly Appointed Board Chair

Ronald Schwarz, CFA

New additions to 2021-2022 Board of Directors of CFA Societies Canada

Emily Burt, CFA - CFA Society Winnipeg



Kathrin Forrest, CFA - CFA Society Toronto



Sean Kulik, CFA - CFA Society Ottawa



Carl Robert, CFA - CFA Montréal



Andrew Walker, CFA - CFA Society Atlantic Canada

These new Board Members will join current members:

Jessie Bobinski, CFA - CFA Society Vancouver

Michael Burnyeat, CFA – CFA Society Calgary

Mathieu Doucet, CFA - CFA Qué​bec

Veronica Gamracy, CFA – CFA Society Saskatchewan

Coreen Sol, CFA - CFA Society Okanagan

Mark Stephenson, CFA - CFA Society Victoria

Stephen J. Thompson, CFA - CFA Society Edmonton

For more information about CFA Societies Canada and its leadership visit www.cfacanada.org.

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment industry in Canada by advocating for the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadians. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

