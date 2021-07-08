CF Montréal trades Erik Hurtado after he declined COVID-19 vaccine

CF Montrèal will do whatever it takes to play games back in Montréal. To make that process go more smoothly, the club traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew SC for $200,000 after Hurtado declined the COVID-19 vaccine.

The team announced the deal, and the reason behind it, in a news release Thursday. Team sporting director Oliver Renard explained Hurtado being unvaccinated made his situation "problematic" if the team wanted to return to Montrèal to play games.

“There was some interest in Erik during the past few weeks and we listened to the offers, even though we were satisfied with Erik’s work. Because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, his situation was problematic and we started considering a trade when we got the confirmation that the team could return to Montreal,” said CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard. “Before proceeding, Erik also confirmed that he was not comfortable taking the vaccine, so we concluded this deal, which we felt was very satisfactory. We would like to thank Erik for his professionalism and wish him good luck in his career.”

CF Montrèal has been playing "home" games in Florida this season due to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.

Erik Hurtado played seven games with CF Montrèal

Hurtado, 30, signed with CF Montrèal as a free agents in the offseason. He played seven games with the team, including two starts. He registered one assist with the team.

Prior to joining CF Montrèal, Hurtado played for Vancouver and Kansas City. His best season came in 2014, when Hurtado scored 5 goals in 19 starts with Vancouver.

Erik Hurtado played for Kansas City before signing with CF Montrèal in the offseason. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

