CF Montreal starts Canadian Championship title defence with 3-0 win over Forge FC

MONTREAL — CF Montreal put any ideas of an upset to bed early as they eliminated Canadian Premier League side Forge FC from the Canadian Championships with a comfortable 3-0 win Wednesday evening at Stade Saputo.

Sunusi Ibrahim scored his first career hat trick for Montreal, sending them to the semifinals and setting up a rematch of last year’s final against Toronto FC.

The home side wasted no time getting forward and testing the Forge backline when Mathieu Choinère played Ibrahim through on goal only two minutes into the game. The play forced an excellent save from keeper Triston Henry, but that was only the beginning of the pressure.

Just over ten minutes later, Miljevic played in Sunusi who converted this time.

It only took another ten minutes for Montreal to double their lead. After being played in by Miljevic once again, Kei Kamara squared it for Ibrahim who converted his brace.

Montreal didn't let off the gas in the second half, with Ibrahim completing the hat trick four minutes into the second period from a perfect free kick by Miljevic.

Montreal will play its last game before the international break on Saturday against FC Cincinnati, while Forge returns to CPL action against FC Edmonton on May 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.

Elias Grigoriadis, The Canadian Press