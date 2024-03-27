CF Montreal signs midfielders Alessandro Biello, Matteo Schiavoni

MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed midfielders Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni to their first professional contracts Wednesday.

Biello, who joined Montreal's academy in 2019, signed a two-year homegrown player deal for this season and next with option years in 2026, 2027 and 2028. Biello has played for Canada's under-17 and under-20 national teams.

The 17-year-old from Montreal is the son of Mauro Biello, the interim head coach of Canada's men's national team.

Montreal adds Schiavoni via permanent transfer from Bologna FC, which is also owned by Montreal chairman Joey Saputo.

Schiavoni signed a one-year contract with option years in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The 18-year-old Canadian-Italian is joining Canadian Premier League side Forge FC on loan for the 2024 season. He has two caps with Canada's under-20 team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press