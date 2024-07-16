CF Montreal signs right back Dawid Bugaj through at least 2026

MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed Norwegian-Polish fullback Dawid Bugaj to a contract through 2026 on Tuesday.

The deal includes two additional option years for 2027 and 2028.

Bugaj joins from Italian third-division club SPAL. The 20-year-old made his professional debut with Norway's Molde FK 2 before signing with SPAL in 2020.

The six-foot right back was loaned to second-division Polish club Lechia Gdańsk in July 2023 and had two assists in 27 games last season.

The signing comes after Montreal addedleft back Tom Pearce when the Canadian transfer window opened on July 12.

The secondary transfer window runs through Aug. 8 in Canada.

“We are delighted to add Dawid to our roster,” CF Montreal president Gabriel Gervais said. “Despite his young age, he is already showing great defensive maturity. He is a high-potential player who gives us depth at the right-back position.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press