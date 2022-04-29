CF Montreal hosts Atlanta United in conference action

Atlanta United FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +118, Atlanta United FC +223, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Atlanta United hit the pitch in conference action.

Montreal is 2-3-2 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal ranks 10th in the league with 36 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

United is 2-2-2 in Eastern Conference games. United is sixth in the MLS with 41 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting ended tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has scored four goals with two assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has three goals and one assist.

Josef Martinez has scored two goals with two assists for United. Caleb Wiley has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured), Joaquin Torres (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press