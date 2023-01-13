CF Montréal signs Canadian-born midfielder Ilias Iliadis to two-year deal

·1 min read

MONTREAL — Major League Soccer club CF Montréal has signed midfielder Ilias Iliadis to a two-year contract.

The deal runs through 2024 and includes options for 2025 and 2026.

The 21-year-old Iliadis was born in Toronto and has both Canadian and Greek citizenship.

He most recently played with the reserve side of Greek club Panathinaikos FC, scoring twice in 34 Greece Super League 2 appearances.

Internationally, he played two games with the under-17 Greek national team.

“We are very happy to offer this young Canadian the opportunity to join us and play at the MLS level,” Montreal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. “He’s left footed and can play any position in midfield. He spent many formative years with a prestigious club in Greece. We welcome him to the club.”


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

