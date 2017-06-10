Cespedes returns to Mets' lineup in 1st game of doubleheader

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson says the team hopes Cespedes will be ready to come off the disabled list in a week to 10 days, perhaps in time to be the designated hitter during a two-game series at Texas that begins June 6. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes says he's ready to go after missing six weeks with a left hamstring strain.

Cespedes was batting third and playing left field for the first game of New York's split doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

He hit .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games before getting injured. Cespedes will not start the second game Saturday but could be available to pinch-hit.

''I've got a long routine, which usually takes me about an hour to get through, so I think it's going to help me stay healthy,'' Cespedes said through an interpreter. ''They are waist, back, leg exercises. I think that my elasticity will improve.''

He said it's been frustrating that the Mets entered Saturday at 25-33 and in fourth place and 12 games back in the NL East.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball