Cespedes opts out of MLB season due to coronavirus-related concerns

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has decided to play no further part in the 2020 MLB season due to coronavirus-related concerns.

The Mets revealed they had not been able to contact the outfielder after he did not turn up for a 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Cespedes was due to be at Truist Park despite not being named in the line-up.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said: "As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today.

"He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

Van Wagenen later revealed the 34-year-old Cuban's agent had informed the Mets he will not play again in the current campaign, citing the COVID-19 pandemic for the decision.

It will bring Cespedes' time with the Mets to an end, as he is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the campaign is over.

"We support everybody and every player's right to make this type of decision. This is a challenging time for everyone," Van Wagenen said to the media.

"It was surprising, without question. At the same point, we have to go forward and not allow anything to keep us from going forward."

Two-time All Star Cespedes has been beset by injury problems but was on the Mets' Opening-Day roster following two years on the sidelines.

He hit the winning home run against the Braves in a dream return and has featured in eight of the Mets' first nine games.