Cesc Fabregas retires from playing to start coaching career

Fabregas will take up a coaching position at Serie B side Como - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement from playing football and will now take his first step into coaching at Serie B club Como.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Fabregas has hung up his boots at the age of 36 and will now coach the Como B and youth teams.

In what will rank as one of the great modern-day careers, Fabregas made a total of 738 club appearances for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, and won 15 club and international trophies – including Spain’s first-ever World Cup – over almost 20 years.

Fabregas became Arsenal’s youngest-ever first-team player, aged 16 and 177 days, when he made his debut for the club in October 2003.

He went on to make 303 appearances for the Gunners, during which time he won the FA Cup and was part of the team that finished as runners-up in the Champions League.

Fabregas returned to Barcelona, where he won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, before coming back to England to join Chelsea in 2014.

During five seasons at Stamford Bridge, Fabregas won two Premier League titles, the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Fabregas won a Premier League title with Chelsea in 2015 - Reuters/Alan Walter

The Spaniard made 110 appearances for his country and won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup, setting up the extra-time winner for Andreas Iniesta in the final.

Announcing his retirement, Fabregas said: “It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.

“All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger.

“It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way.

“I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels.

“I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to.”

Fabregas has played under some of the world’s greatest and most successful coaches in Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, and he added: “It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

“So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game. I loved every minute.”

