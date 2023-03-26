Cesare Casadei names the Chelsea player who has impressed him most in training

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has named the player who has impressed him most in training.

The Italian moved to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan over the course of the summer but has since been loaned out to Championship side Reading.

Casadei was brought to west London as part of the club’s ‘Vision 2030’ strategy with Chelsea hoping to build a competitive side to operate underneath the first-team in the short-term, before offering succession plans going forward.

After scoring four times in eight starts for the Blues U21 side, the 20-year-old moved to Reading in order to further aide his development.

Royals manager Paul Ince has since handed the youngster five Championship starts and he scored his first goal in senior football against Blackburn earlier this month.

Speaking of his move, Casadei talked of Ince’s impact and revealed Ruben Loftus-Cheek left a particular impression on him during his training sessions with Chelsea.

“I feel good at Reading as Paul Ince is helping me a lot. Inter? I’m now focused on following English football since I moved to Chelsea — I want to improve,” he said.

“Loftus-Cheek has impressed me in the training sessions. One of my models as midfielder is [Federico] Valverde”.