Cesar Azpilicueta says Sadio Mane challenge was 'clear red card' and calls for consistency from referees

Cesar Azpilicueta felt Liverpool should have been reduced to 10 men inside the opening few seconds of their thrilling 2-2 draw after being caught in the face by an elbow from Sadio Mane.

The Chelsea defender told Sky Sports: "It is a clear red. I don't mind if it is five seconds into the game or the first action.

"He doesn't want to challenge, he doesn't see the ball, he just wanted to lead with the elbow. I don't understand. We are getting these decisions against us that could change the game."

Azpilicueta feels there is no consistency in decision-making by referees at present.

He told Sky Sports: "Always they will say what they think but I can't understand (why) we are promoting the challenges in the Premier League (that are) 50-50.

"Sometimes we are seeing jokes of penalties and sometimes we see real dangerous actions and we don't take action.

"Sometimes there are a few games where referees become soft in terms of penalties and red cards and then comes the opposite.

"We don't see the consistency even in the same game or through the season. It’s disappointing these kind of decisions, they’re clear."

This was a red card - video officials have to get their acts together

By Keith Hackett

The reality of the Sadio Mane incident is that it was a red card. You could say that he does not fix eyes on Cesar Azpilicueta but that is irrelevant. It is a disguise and cannot take away from the fact it was a dismissal offence.

He has a clenched fist and that is the big indicator for a referee. Then he used the elbow as a weapon, endangering his opponent. The arm and the elbow are high, not to gain elevation.

In fairness to Anthony Taylor, it has come straight out of the blocks and he has actually done well to detect an offence and shown a yellow. It was a big-game atmosphere and in those circumstances sometimes you get leniency early in game but it was still a straight red.

Also, you might have thought Var would come in and intervene to get Taylor to take another look on the monitor. He would have seen a raised left arm going straight into the face of Azpilicueta with a bent arm, clattering him. Mane was very lucky to escape without the maximum punishment.

Looking at Vars over the weekend, they have tried to keep out of it. If Taylor was given the monitor I think he would have wiped the yellow. We are seeing the difference of Vars recognising what a clear and obvious error to get involved in.

What they need to do is go back to the drawing board and examine the decisions to try to improve the quality of the outcome because at the moment it is all over the place.

We saw a clear foul by Ederson in Manchester City’s game against Arsenal, then Granit Xhaka is correctly penalised. We saw the correct intervention at Crystal Palace when there was a handball and Var came in and Manuel Lanzini scores. So it is hit and miss. They've got to get their act together.