Cesar Azpilicueta reveals Chelsea blueprint for ending Man City and Liverpool dominance before Wembley return

Cesar Azpilicueta has challenged Chelsea to prove they can break Manchester City and Liverpool’s Premier League stronghold.

The veteran defender insists the Blues can do that by defeating Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Merseysiders in the FA Cup Final, as well as closing the gap at the top of the table between now and the end of the season.

Azpilicueta claims Thomas Tuchel’s side have been victims of their own success after reaching three finals this term, during which they have played more games across all competitions than any other team in the top-flight.

But he says they can only hope to win their first title since 2017 if they can match the relentless pace set by City and Liverpool.

The Chelsea captain said: “It is true that the reality from last season is we closed the gap to them in the Premier League, but not enough to be challenging for the title.

Cesar Azpilicueta will have the chance to lift another trophy with Chelsea at Wembley in May (The FA via Getty Images)

“We have to show the consistency to be able to compete against Man City and Liverpool because they have shown a great consistency winning back-to-back games and keeping a great level. That is what we are looking for. Keep on closing the gap, improving our team.

“We had to deal with injuries, the Covid situation. We never had a game postponed. We are the team who have played the most games. Everything is a consequence of our success.

“We have been in the Carabao Cup Final, in the FA Cup Final, quarter-final of the Champions League, the Club World Cup, Super Cup. That’s part of the consequences from ourselves that we always push for everything.

“We never choose an easy competition. We go for every competition until the end and we will keep doing the same.”

The FA Cup Final gives Chelsea the chance to exact revenge on Liverpool after their penalty shootout defeat by Klopp’s men in the Carabao Cup showpiece in February. They can also end their rivals’ bid for an unprecedented clean sweep of trophies.

But ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Arsenal, Azpilicueta insisted the priority is cementing third place and adding more silverware after already clinching the European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

“We will focus on our chances,” he said. “It is not our job (to stop Liverpool’s quadruple). We want to win as much as we can to prevent others from winning.”