Cesar Azpilicueta praises Chelsea’s team of ‘winners’ after Club World Cup success at second time of asking

Cesar Azpilicueta says he looked at his Club World Cup runners-up medal from 2012 before this year’s trip because his silvers “p*ss him off”, as he hugged the trophy with a look of elation on his face following the extra-time 2-1 win over Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Chelsea captain has now won every major club honour there is to win in his time at Stamford Bridge, which may well come to an end when this season finishes, depending on whether he signs a new contract. One of Azpilicueta’s first experiences at the club was the Club World Cup defeat to Corinthians in 2012, having joined that summer. He was determined not to return with another silver medal.

“After everything that happened and the disappointment in 2012, we had the chance to be champions and before I left home, I wanted to look at the medal I got in 2012 and I couldn’t come back with the same colour medal again,” he said.

“I keep them at home, I have a lot but the silver ones p*ss me off a lot and I am very lucky, I’ve played so many finals and we won a lot.”

Azpilicueta praised the group of “winners” that Chelsea have put together. Although it is now five years since their last league title, something they are intent on rectifying with renewed transfer business this summer, the Club World Cup was still the sixth trophy they have won in that time. They may make it seven with the Carabao Cup in two weeks.

“We are winners and every time you lose it’s a tough moment because you want to be on the winning side and it feels great.

“This chance doesn’t come very often and we did a very good job.

“We’ve tried to create our own history, we’ve always tried to add trophies to the club which is the most important thing.

“We have our own moments and after what happened in 2012, I didn’t think we could make it again but we’ve done it.”