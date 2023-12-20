CES 2024: C Space Entertainment and Content Exhibition Expands to Biggest Footprint Yet

Techies and media execs will again ring in the new year at CES 2024 in Las Vegas — and the trade show’s producers say the C Space entertainment, advertising and content track will be bigger than ever.

CES 2024, produced by the Consumer Technology Association, is scheduled for Jan. 9-12, 2024. It’s the largest business-focused technology show in the world, based on audited attendance. The C Space exhibition, focused on how tech trends are driving changes in content consumption and consumer behavior, will again be set at the Aria Resort and Casino. And for 2024, C Space will for the first time expand into the Cosmopolitan hotel next door.

More from Variety

The number of C Space exhibitors is up 10% over the 2023 show, said Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA’s senior VP of CES and membership. After years of inquiries about expanding into the Cosmo for C Space, “2024 was the right time to do that because of the higher level of interest,” she said, adding that the Aria will still house the majority of C Space events and exhibit space.

New exhibitors at C Space in 2024 will include Disney — which will host presentations at the Cosmo’s Chelsea theater — as well as Paramount, Pinterest, Fandom, Nvidia and Reddit. Returning brands include Netflix, NBCUniversal, Amazon Ads, LG, Roku, Samsung Ads, Snap, T-Mobile, Vizio and Yahoo. At CES 2024, Netflix also will for the first time have a booth on the main show floor (in Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall) focused on gaming.

In addition, the Variety Entertainment Summit returns to CES’s C Space on Jan. 10 at the Aria. The day-long event, open to all CES registrants at no additional charge, will feature panels and keynote conversations. The speaker lineup includes Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit; Rita Ferro, Disney’s global president of ad sales; Catherine Halaby, head of entertainment at TikTok; Amy Reinhard, president of advertising at Netflix; Charlie Collier, president of entertainment at Roku; and Marija Radulovic-Nastic, CTO of Electronic Arts. (See this link for more information.)

Story continues

Also taking place at C Space is a keynote conversation with Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan, moderated by CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. The session will start at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and will be livestreamed via the CES app.

In addition, CES 2024 keynotes at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom are set to include L’Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus alongside CTA president/CEO Gary Shapiro and CTA’s Fabrizio (Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m.); Siemens president/CEO Roland Busch (Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m.); Walmart CEO Doug McMillon (Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.); Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.); and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Nasdaq chair/CEO Adena Friedman (Jan. 10 at 2 p.m.). Each of those will also be livestreamed on the CES app.

CTA projects CES 2024 show will attract more than 130,000 attendees from all over the world (up from 117,841 verified attendees at the 2023 show), with more than 3,500 exhibitors (versus 3,200 this past year).

Per the trade association, the top technology categories expected at CES 2024 include AI, sustainability, digital health, and transportation and mobility. Brands exhibiting at the upcoming show include Amazon, BMW, Bosch, Caterpillar, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Intel, John Deere, LG Electronics, L’Oreal, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony, Stellantis and Vizio.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.