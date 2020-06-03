CES 2021 to Be Held in Person in Las Vegas, Trade Group Says

Click here to read the full article.

The Consumer Technology Association said next year’s CES, the world’s biggest technology trade show, will be held in person in early 2021 in Las Vegas.

The CTA hasn’t set dates for CES 2021 yet, saying it will announce those later this summer.

The convention is a go for now, after numerous other events in 2020 have been nixed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we plan to produce another in-person event in Las Vegas, we all face new considerations around attending conferences, conducting business and traveling to meetings,” CTA said in a message on the CES site. “Your safety, security and health are always a priority at CES, and we continue to evaluate and expand the measures we put in place.”

The trade org said it is working closely with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and hotels venues as they develop reopening plans.

In addition — for those who may be loath to travel to Vegas over health concerns — the trade organization said it will provide a wider selection of livestreamed CES content, along with “many other engaging digital and virtual opportunities. ”

For the in-person event, CTA said, among the steps it plans to take to ensure safety for CES 2021 include: regularly cleaning and sanitizing spaces across the show venues; enabling social distancing, including widening aisles in many exhibit areas and providing more space between seats in conference programs; and issuing best practices for attendees (such as wearing masks and avoiding shaking hands) and for exhibitors on product demos.

CES 2021 also will “highlight technologies that help provide solutions for some of the day-to-day challenges created by the pandemic,” according to the CTA.

This year’s CES 2020 in January drew 170,000 attendees and more than 4,400 exhibiting companies across more than 2.9 million net square feet of exhibit space, according to CTA. That was down slightly from 175,000 attendees and 4,500-plus exhibitors in 2019.

