This Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Went Viral on TikTok—and Amazon Shoppers Say It’s Really Worth It

HOMCA Cervical Memory Foam Pillow

amazon.com

When you frequently toss and turn through the night, it can feel like you're waking up on the wrong side of the bed every single morning. Swapping out your pillow may not be a cure-all for every sleep problem, but for those who deal with near-constant neck, back, and shoulder pain, the right cushion can be game changing. For some, Homca's cervical pillow perfectly fits the bill.

In a video that got over half a million likes on TikTok, user @simplysalfinds shared how much they love it. At first glance, Homca's cushion certainly doesn't look like any ordinary pillow. The memory foam pillow has a unique shape that keeps the user's head and neck propped up and aligned with their spine. Grooves on either side of the headrest make it more comfortable for users to roll over on their side and move their arm under their head—so it can be used by back, side, and stomach sleepers. The pillow also comes with a soft, removable pillowcase made with a blend of rayon and polyester fabric.

RELATED: I've Tested Dozens of Pillows From Amazon—and These Are the Absolute Best

Amazon shoppers are satisfied with their purchases, too. Nearly 700 customers have given Homca's memory foam cervical pillow a five-star rating, and reviewers say that it's especially helpful for those dealing with chronic pain.

"I've had neck and shoulder issues for as long as I can remember. I get horrible knots that are made worse by working on a computer all day for work," wrote one shopper. "Three nights into using this new pillow, and I'm already in love. As soon as I laid my head on this pillow, it felt like I was lying on a cloud. It was amazing. I could immediately feel the tightness and tension in my neck and shoulders trying to leave my body….I have finally been waking up in the morning feeling refreshed and without excruciating pain."

HOMCA Cervical Memory Foam Pillow

amazon.com

To buy: $49; amazon.com.

Another customer added: "I'm an 'active' sleeper, which means I sleep on my back, both sides and stomach each night. I switch positions constantly. I would always wake up with neck pain or a headache. I've tried many pillows and this is the only type that I haven't woken up to a pounding headache or neck pain."

On Amazon, Homca's cervical pillow is available for $49—and shoppers say it's "worth every penny″ if you're struggling to get the restful sleep you crave.