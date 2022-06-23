Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027. Keytruda and Tivdak are Emerging as the Most Clinically and Commercially Attractive Regimens - Arizton
The cervical cancer therapeutics market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2027.
Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the cervical cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during 2021-2027. Chemotherapeutic drugs are expected to dominate the global cervical cancer therapeutics market. However, the targeted therapies are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Recently approved biological drugs such as Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Tivdak (tisotumab-vedotin-tftv) are expected to drive the targeted therapies segment during the forecast period.
Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$7.1 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$5.5 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
4.27%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Drug Class (Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy), Histology Type (Squamous cell carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, and Adeno, Distribution Channel (Hospital & Clinics, Retail & Specialty Pharmacies), and Age Group (Below 29 years, 30-49 years, and 50+ years)
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
North America, Europe, APAC
COUNTRIES COVERED
United States, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, China, and Japan
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Insights
The United States accounted for the highest share of more than 35.13% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to the rise in prevalence of cervical cancer in women, the presence of key players, and the rise in access to healthcare due to well-established healthcare infrastructure.
Chemotherapeutic drugs are accounted for a significant share of more than 85.04% of the global cervical cancer treatment market due to their wide recommendation in the early or late-stage setting.
Women aged 50 years are accounted for a significant share of 56.02% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to the average age at diagnosis of cervical cancer in women being 50 years.
Squamous cell carcinoma accounted for a significant share of 76.22% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to its highly aggressive nature.
Retail & Specialty pharmacy services accounted for a significant share of 56.96% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to increasing collaborations by government and private sectors with retail & specialty pharmacies.
The prominent players in cervical cancer treatment market include Merck, Seagen, Roche, Pfizer, Bristol-myers-Squibb, Novartis, GSK and others.
The emerging therapeutics which are being developed for cervical cancer includes cadonilimab, socazolimab, prolgolimab, durvalumab, camrelizumab, serplulimab, catequentinib and others.
With more than 169+ molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter the market with novel mechanisms of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating cervical cancer.
Key Vendors:
Seagen Inc
Merck
Roche
Pfizer
Sanofi/Regeneron
Lee's Pharma/Sorrenti
Akesobio
HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd
Henlius Biotech
Biocad
Advenchen Laboratories
EXELIXIS
Novertis
GSK
Zeria Pharmaceuticals
Other Prominent Vendors
Innovent Biologics
Clovis Oncology
IOVANCE Biotherapeutics
Genor Biopharma Co., LTD
Agenusbio
Qilu Pharmaceutical
Astrazeneca
Puma Biotechnology
Genmab
Takeda
Incyte Corp
BioAtla, Inc.
Helsinn Healthcare SA
Qilu Pharmaceutical
BeiGene
Report Coverage
Detailed overview of cervical cancer, including disease definition, classification, diagnosis, and treatment pattern.
Overview of the global trends of cervical cancer in the eight major markets (8MM)
Historical, current, and projected patient pool of cervical cancer in the eight primary markets (8MM) for 2018-2027.
Age group, Histology, Drug Class, and Drug Distribution type segmentation of cervical cancer in the eight major markets (8MM)
Market Share of the market players, Company profiles, product specifications, and competitive landscape.
Comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints.
Detailed overview of therapeutics pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and geography type for cervical cancer across all clinical stages.
Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipelines projects along with the reasons across cervical cancer
Coverage of significant milestones (products approvals/launch timelines, clinical trial result publication, regulatory designations, licensing & collaborations, research & development progress of pipeline assets) in the cervical cancer space.
Market Segmentation
Drug Class
Chemotherapy
Targeted therapy
Histology Type
Squamous cell carcinoma
Adenocarcinoma
Aden squamous
Distribution Channel
Hospital & Clinics
Retail & Specialty Pharmacies
Age Group
Below 29 years
30-49 years
50+ years
Region
North America
U.S.
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
UK
Spain
APAC
China
Japan
Explore our pharma pipeline analysis profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market Forecast – Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707