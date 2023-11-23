Cervical cancer screening drops to record low since pandemic

Cervical cancer screening - Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank RF

Cervical cancer screening uptake has fallen to a record low since the pandemic, official figures show.

More than five million women are not up to date with smears, after access to the service worsened following the first lockdown.

Health officials urged those eligible for screening to come forward, and not wait for another invitation.

The figures show 68.7 per cent of 25- to 64-year-olds had attended screening within a timescale recommended for their age group - down from 72.2 per cent in 2020.

The trends were even worse among those aged 25 to 49, who should have a smear every three years. Just 65.8 per cent were up to date with screening, down from 70.2 per cent in 2020.

Government advisers are to consider whether the NHS could replace smear tests with DIY home kits to boost screening.

The head of the NHS last week pledged to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive, said the “truly momentous goal” could be achieved by the rollout of vaccines to protect against the virus which causes cervical cancer, and by uptake of cervical screening.

Jabs are offered to teenagers, with a catch-up programme until the age of 25.

Screening programmes are relied on to spot the high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) - particularly in older women who did not receive the vaccine.

Health officials said it is still important to attend cervical screening appointments if you have been vaccinated against HPV as the vaccine does not provide protection from all types of HPV, so there is still a small chance of cervical cancer developing.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening for NHS England, said: “We know that it’s possible for the NHS to eliminate cervical cancer within the next two decades, but it relies on millions of people continuing to come forward for screening and vaccinations every year.

“The NHS is doing everything we can to achieve our ambition by making it as easy as possible to make appointments, with the latest figures showing the NHS arranged cervical screening for over 3.4 million women last year.”

Dr Kiren Collison, a GP and NHS England’s deputy medical director for primary care, said: “Getting the HPV vaccination and attending screening is the best way of preventing cervical cancer, which is why it’s important that you book an appointment when invited.

“I’d also encourage anyone who has previously received an invitation and may have been unable to attend at the time, not to wait until you get another invitation before contacting your GP practice. You can still book a cervical screening appointment even if you were invited weeks, months or years ago.”

Martin Hunt, the chief executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “We urge all those who can attend to go and get tested. At Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, we understand that it’s not an easy appointment for everyone.

“It can sometimes be difficult to attend for a variety of reasons including work and childcare commitments, anxiety, and misinformation surrounding the test. But these tests are vital; they can prevent cancer.

“We’re here for anyone who needs us, with trustworthy information and free, confidential support to answer any questions or concerns you have about your appointment.”

