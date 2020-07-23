Cervelo launches all-new Caledonia - First look gallery
Cervelo has released the Caledonia – a new bike that it describe as a modern road bike combining durability, lightweight and aerodynamics.
Inspired by the team-only R3 Mud – a bike ridden by Johan Van Summeren at Paris-Roubaix – the Caledonia is designed as a blend of Cervelo's R5 road bikes and the Aspero gravel bike. The Caledonia fills the gap catering to the all-road and endurance market. Cervelo's goal was to produce a fast road bike that was still versatile and comfortable enough to cover large mileage, rough road surfaces and even a little gravel.
With that in mind, Cervelo has created a bike that has new geometry and handling, clearance for up to 700x34c tyres, aero cable management and integrated accessory mounts, including full proprietary mudguard compatibility.
Cervelo has manipulated the geometry for the Caledonia, increasing the wheelbase and slackening the head angle to increase stability over the R series bikes on rough surfaces. As this is to be used as Team Sunweb's Roubaix bike, Cervelo didn't want to lose cornering sharpness and have increased the rear centre, lowered the bottom bracket and increased the trail. Cervelo says it has slowed the handling down a little compared to its road bikes, specifically for the demands of Roubaix, reasoning that a comfortable and confident rider will be able to race faster.
Sticking to what they know, Cervelo has used tube shapes from its current library to construct the Caledonia. Having previous experience working with the attributes of the tubes, Cervelo has been able to add the desired compliance and stiffness based on the characteristics of a tube's shape.
To create a bike that can be raced on poorly maintained surfaces and pavé, it has to be durable enough to deal with vibrations, torsional stresses and impacts. Different carbon fibres have different properties, so Cervelo has used strong lower-modulus carbon in key areas to protect the stiffer, lighter but more brittle hi-mod fibres. Cervelo has modelled the Caledonia to match the stiffness of the Aspero gravel bike.
Frame weights for the Caledonia-5 are claimed to be a 936g frame and 370g fork. The lower-spec Caledonia, which doesn't feature the integrated cabling or seat clamp, comes in at 1,031g for the frame and 432g for the fork. Cervelo rate both frames as having the same qualities in stiffness.
Mechanical, electrical and hydraulic cables have all been hidden away, routed internally through an updated version of the S3's interaction, using a D-shaped steerer and split spacers, which have reduced complexity and save 200g. This certainly makes for an extremely clean front end, although there's a limitation when it comes to stem compatibility.
Cervelo is only offering the Caledonia in a single fit profile. However, stack can be adjusted using different headset bearing caps and spacers to offer a range between an aggressive position, mimicking a slammed R3, to a taller stack than the tallest C3.
Mounts are integrated allowing mudguards, lights and computers to be attached without affecting the aerodynamics or structure of your bike.
The pre-release Caledonia-5 Ultegra Di2 model we were lucky enough to get a look at was specced with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 11-speed drivetrain, running a 52/36 crankset and an 11-34 cassette. The wheels came from Santa Cruz, using DT Swiss DT370 hubs, built into carbon Reserve 35mm rims, with a 21mm inner width, which are tubeless-ready. The tyres fitted were Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G in a 30c width. The braking was handled by Shimano's Ultegra line, giving dependable power and modulation. Cervelo took care of the finishing kit, providing a carbon handlebar, alloy stem and carbon seatpost, which was topped with a Prologo Dimension TiRox saddle.
The full Caledonia range will be available from Cervelo dealer partners from today.
Cervelo Caledonia range:
Caledonia-5 Red eTap AXS
Wheels: Zipp 303 S, 24h (F), 24h (R), 23mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres: VIttoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 28c
Crankset: SRAM Red AXS 48/35 with Power Meter
Bottom: Bracket Ceramic Speed Dub
Chain: SRAM RED 12 spd
Front Derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12 spd
Rear Derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12 spd
Cassette: SRAM Red AXS 12s XG1290 10-33
Shifters: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD 12 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon
Stem: Cervélo ST31 Carbon
Brake Calipers: SRAM Red HRD
Saddle: Prologo Dimension NACK
Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post
Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2
Wheels ENVE SES 3.4 AR Disc, 24h (F), 24h (R), 25mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres: VIttoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 28c
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 52/36 w/ 4iiii Precision Dual Sided Power Meter
Bottom Bracket: Ceramic Speed 24
Chain: Shimano CN-HG901, 11 spd
Front Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150, 11 spd
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150, 11 spd
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-R9100, 11 spd, 11-30
Shifters: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9170, 11 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon
Stem: Cervélo ST31 Carbon
Brake Calipers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9170 Hydraulic Disc
Saddle: Prologo Dimension NACK
Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post
Caledonia-5 Force eTap AXS
Wheels: Reserve 35mm DT370 XDR, 20h (F), 24h (R), 21mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G 30c
Crankset: SRAM Force AXS 48/35 with Power Meter
Bottom Bracket: SRAM Dub
Chain: SRAM Force, 12 spd
Front Derailleur: SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 spd
Rear Derailleur: SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 spd
Cassette: SRAM Force 12s XG1270, 10-36
Shifters: SRAM Force eTap AXS HRD 12 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon
Stem: Cervélo ST32 Alloy
Brake Calipers: SRAM Force HRD
Saddle: Prologo Dimension TiRox
Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post
Caledonia-5 Ultegra Di2
Wheels: Reserve 35mm DT370, 20h (F), 24h (R), 21mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G 30c
Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36
Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24
Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd
Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd
Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34
Shifters: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8070, 11 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon
Stem: Cervélo ST32 Alloy
Brake Calipers: Shimano Ultegra 8070 Hydraulic Disc
Saddle: Prologo Dimension TiRox
Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post
Caledonia-5 Ultegra
Wheels DT Swiss E1800 32 Spline, 24h (F), 24h (R), 20mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G 30c
Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36
Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24
Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd
Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd
Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34
Shifters: Shimano Ultegra 8020, 11 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon
Stem: Cervélo ST32 Alloy
Brake: Calipers Shimano Ultegra 8020 Hydraulic Disc
Saddle: Prologo Dimension STN
Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post
Caledonia Ultegra Di2
Wheels: DT Swiss E1850 23 Spline, 24h (F), 24h (R), 20mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres:Vittoria Zaffiro Pro V Folding G2.0 30c
Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36
Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24
Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd
Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd
Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34
Shifters: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8070, 11 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo Alloy
Stem: Cervélo Alloy
Brake Calipers: Shimano Ultegra 8070 Hydraulic Disc
Saddle: Cervelo Road Saddle
Seatpost: Cervélo 27.2 Alloy
Caledonia Ultegra
Wheels: DT Swiss E1850 23 Spline, 24h (F), 24h (R), 20mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres: Vittoria Zaffiro Pro V Folding G2.0 30c
Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36
Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24
Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd
Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd
Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34
Shifters: Shimano Ultegra 8020, 11 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo Alloy
Stem: Cervélo Alloy
Brake Calipers: Shimano Ultegra 8020 Hydraulic Disc
Saddle: Cervelo Road Saddle
Seatpost: Cervélo 27.2 Alloy
Caledonia 105
Wheels: Alex rims Boondocks-5D, 28h (F), 28h (R), 21mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready
Tyres: Vittoria Zaffiro Pro V Folding G2.0 30c
Crankset: Shimano R7000 52/36
Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24
Chain: Shimano CN-HG601, 11 spd
Front Derailleur: Shimano 105 R7000, 11 spd
Rear Derailleur: Shimano 105 R7000, 11 spd
Cassette: Shimano 105 R7000, 11 spd, 11-34
Shifters: Shimano 105 R7020, 11 spd
Handlebar: Cervélo Alloy
Stem: Cervélo Alloy
Brake Calipers: Shimano 105 7020 Hydraulic Disc
Saddle: Cervelo Road Saddle
Seatpost: Cervélo 27.2 Alloy