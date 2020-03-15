Toyota Supras sweep final day of Okayama Super GT test

Sho Tsuboi set the pace in the closing moments of the morning session that was disrupted by no fewer than five red flags at the wheel of Cerumo's #14 car, setting a best time of 1m18.123s and leading a Toyota 1-2 ahead of TOM'S driver Yuhi Sekiguchi.

That turned out to be the day's quickest time, as Hiroaki Ishiura's best effort in the afternoon session of 1m18.193s in the sister #38 machine fell just 0.070s short.

However, Bertrand Baguette's Saturday benchmark of 1m17.850s, set at the wheel of the Real Racing Honda NSX-GT, was not bettered.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sekiguchi's time in the #36 TOM'S Supra in the morning session was good enough for third overall behind the two Cerumo-run cars, with Baguette once again finishing up as top Honda driver in the #17 machine, just a further 0.007s back.

#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra with crash damage

#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra with crash damage Masahide Kamio

Masahide Kamio

Kunimoto was taken to the medical centre as a precaution but escaped injury.

In GT300, the Cars Dream Tokai28 Lotus Evora MC of Hiroki Katoh set the pace overall with a best effort of 1m25.595s in the morning session.

Second overall was the quickest car in the afternoon, the works-entered Subaru BRZ R&D Sport on a 1m25.773s, followed by the #31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport, the Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS and the Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

GT500 test results:

1 14 Cerumo Toyota Japan Kazuya Oshima Japan Sho Tsuboi B 1'18.123 1'18.699 2 38 Cerumo Toyota Japan Hiroaki Ishiura Japan Yuji Tachikawa B 1'18.595 1'18.193 3 36 TOM'S Toyota France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Kazuki Nakajima B 1'18.351 1'18.634 4 17 Real Honda Belgium Bertrand Baguette Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi B 1'18.358 1'19.237 5 23 NISMO Nissan Italy Ronnie Quintarelli Japan Tsugio Matsuda M 1'18.725 1'18.409 6 8 ARTA Honda Japan Tomoki Nojiri Japan Nirei Fukuzumi B 1'18.485 1'19.718 7 100 Kunimitsu Honda Japan Naoki Yamamoto Japan Tadasuke Makino B 1'19.405 1'18.663 8 12 Impul Nissan Japan Kazuki Hiramine Japan Daiki Sasaki B 1'18.849 1'19.314 9 39 SARD Toyota Finland Heikki Kovalainen Japan Yuichi Nakayama B 1'19.378 1'18.939 10 24 Kondo Nissan United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi Y 1'18.969 1'20.020 11 3 B-Max Nissan Japan Kohei Hirate Japan Katsumasa Chiyo M 1'19.065 1'19.734 12 64 Nakajima Honda Japan Takuya Izawa Japan Hiroki Otsu D 1'20.213 1'19.073 13 37 TOM'S Toyota New Zealand Nick Cassidy Japan Ryo Hirakawa B 1'19.108 1'19.296 14 230 Nissan test car - Y 1'22.144 1'19.746 15 16 Mugen Honda Japan Ukyo Sasahara Japan Hideki Mutoh Y 1'20.038 1'19.796 16 19 Bandoh Toyota Japan Yuji Kunimoto Japan Ritomo Miyata Y 1'31.346 no time

Tyre key: B = Bridgestone, D = Dunlop, M = Michelin, Y = Yokohama