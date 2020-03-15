Toyota Supras sweep final day of Okayama Super GT test

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Sho Tsuboi set the pace in the closing moments of the morning session that was disrupted by no fewer than five red flags at the wheel of Cerumo's #14 car, setting a best time of 1m18.123s and leading a Toyota 1-2 ahead of TOM'S driver Yuhi Sekiguchi.

That turned out to be the day's quickest time, as Hiroaki Ishiura's best effort in the afternoon session of 1m18.193s in the sister #38 machine fell just 0.070s short.

However, Bertrand Baguette's Saturday benchmark of 1m17.850s, set at the wheel of the Real Racing Honda NSX-GT, was not bettered.

Sekiguchi's time in the #36 TOM'S Supra in the morning session was good enough for third overall behind the two Cerumo-run cars, with Baguette once again finishing up as top Honda driver in the #17 machine, just a further 0.007s back.

#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra with crash damage

Kunimoto was taken to the medical centre as a precaution but escaped injury.

In GT300, the Cars Dream Tokai28 Lotus Evora MC of Hiroki Katoh set the pace overall with a best effort of 1m25.595s in the morning session.

Second overall was the quickest car in the afternoon, the works-entered Subaru BRZ R&D Sport on a 1m25.773s, followed by the #31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport, the Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS and the Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

GT500 test results:

1

14

Cerumo Toyota

Japan
Japan

 Kazuya Oshima

Japan
Japan

 Sho Tsuboi

B

1'18.123

1'18.699

2

38

Cerumo Toyota

Japan
Japan

 Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan
Japan

 Yuji Tachikawa

B

1'18.595

1'18.193

3

36

TOM'S Toyota

France
France

 Sacha Fenestraz

Japan
Japan

 Kazuki Nakajima

B

1'18.351

1'18.634

4

17

Real Honda

Belgium
Belgium

 Bertrand Baguette

Japan
Japan

 Koudai Tsukakoshi

B

 

1'18.358

1'19.237

5

23

NISMO Nissan

Italy
Italy

 Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan
Japan

 Tsugio Matsuda

M

1'18.725

1'18.409

6

8

ARTA Honda

Japan
Japan

 Tomoki Nojiri

Japan
Japan

 Nirei Fukuzumi

B

1'18.485

1'19.718

7

100

Kunimitsu Honda

Japan
Japan

 Naoki Yamamoto

Japan
Japan

 Tadasuke Makino

B

1'19.405

1'18.663

8

12

Impul Nissan

Japan
Japan

 Kazuki Hiramine

Japan
Japan

 Daiki Sasaki

B

1'18.849

1'19.314

9

39

SARD Toyota

Finland
Finland

 Heikki Kovalainen

Japan
Japan

 Yuichi Nakayama

B

1'19.378

1'18.939

10

24

Kondo Nissan

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jann Mardenborough

Japan
Japan

 Mitsunori Takaboshi

Y

1'18.969

1'20.020

11

3

B-Max Nissan

Japan
Japan

 Kohei Hirate

Japan
Japan

 Katsumasa Chiyo

M

1'19.065

1'19.734

12

64

Nakajima Honda

Japan
Japan

 Takuya Izawa

Japan
Japan

 Hiroki Otsu

D

1'20.213

1'19.073

13

37

TOM'S Toyota

New Zealand
New Zealand

 Nick Cassidy

Japan
Japan

 Ryo Hirakawa

B

1'19.108

1'19.296

14

230

Nissan test car

-

Y

1'22.144

1'19.746

15

16

Mugen Honda

Japan
Japan

 Ukyo Sasahara

Japan
Japan

 Hideki Mutoh

Y

1'20.038

1'19.796

16

19

Bandoh Toyota

Japan
Japan

 Yuji Kunimoto

Japan
Japan

 Ritomo Miyata

Y

1'31.346

no time

Tyre key: B = Bridgestone, D = Dunlop, M = Michelin, Y = Yokohama

