Toyota Supras sweep final day of Okayama Super GT test
Sho Tsuboi set the pace in the closing moments of the morning session that was disrupted by no fewer than five red flags at the wheel of Cerumo's #14 car, setting a best time of 1m18.123s and leading a Toyota 1-2 ahead of TOM'S driver Yuhi Sekiguchi.
That turned out to be the day's quickest time, as Hiroaki Ishiura's best effort in the afternoon session of 1m18.193s in the sister #38 machine fell just 0.070s short.
However, Bertrand Baguette's Saturday benchmark of 1m17.850s, set at the wheel of the Real Racing Honda NSX-GT, was not bettered.
Sekiguchi's time in the #36 TOM'S Supra in the morning session was good enough for third overall behind the two Cerumo-run cars, with Baguette once again finishing up as top Honda driver in the #17 machine, just a further 0.007s back.
#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra with crash damage
Masahide Kamio
Kunimoto was taken to the medical centre as a precaution but escaped injury.
In GT300, the Cars Dream Tokai28 Lotus Evora MC of Hiroki Katoh set the pace overall with a best effort of 1m25.595s in the morning session.
Second overall was the quickest car in the afternoon, the works-entered Subaru BRZ R&D Sport on a 1m25.773s, followed by the #31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport, the Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS and the Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.
GT500 test results:
1
14
Cerumo Toyota
Kazuya Oshima
Sho Tsuboi
B
1'18.123
1'18.699
2
38
Cerumo Toyota
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
B
1'18.595
1'18.193
3
36
TOM'S Toyota
Sacha Fenestraz
Kazuki Nakajima
B
1'18.351
1'18.634
4
17
Real Honda
Bertrand Baguette
Koudai Tsukakoshi
B
1'18.358
1'19.237
5
23
NISMO Nissan
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
M
1'18.725
1'18.409
6
8
ARTA Honda
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
B
1'18.485
1'19.718
7
100
Kunimitsu Honda
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
B
1'19.405
1'18.663
8
12
Impul Nissan
Kazuki Hiramine
Daiki Sasaki
B
1'18.849
1'19.314
9
39
SARD Toyota
Heikki Kovalainen
Yuichi Nakayama
B
1'19.378
1'18.939
10
24
Kondo Nissan
Jann Mardenborough
Mitsunori Takaboshi
Y
1'18.969
1'20.020
11
3
B-Max Nissan
Kohei Hirate
Katsumasa Chiyo
M
1'19.065
1'19.734
12
64
Nakajima Honda
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
D
1'20.213
1'19.073
13
37
TOM'S Toyota
Nick Cassidy
Ryo Hirakawa
B
1'19.108
1'19.296
14
230
Nissan test car
-
Y
1'22.144
1'19.746
15
16
Mugen Honda
Ukyo Sasahara
Hideki Mutoh
Y
1'20.038
1'19.796
16
19
Bandoh Toyota
Yuji Kunimoto
Ritomo Miyata
Y
1'31.346
no time
Tyre key: B = Bridgestone, D = Dunlop, M = Michelin, Y = Yokohama