Certara Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Certara
·24 min read
Certara
Certara

Annual Revenue Grows 17% on a Reported Basis and 20% at Constant Currency

PRINCETON, N.J., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and issued guidance for 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue was $86.6 million, compared to $75.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing growth of 15% over the fourth quarter of 2021 on a reported basis and 18% at constant currency.

  • Net income was $9.2 million, compared to net loss of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $18.9 million in income over the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $31.9 million, compared to $28.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing growth of 13% over the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year Highlights:

  • Revenue was $335.6 million, compared to $286.1 million in 2021, representing growth of 17% over 2021. on a reported basis and 20% at constant currency.

  • Net income was $14.7 million, compared to net loss of $13.3 million in 2021, representing an increase of $28.0 million over 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $120.2 million, compared to $103.7 million in 2021, representing growth of 16% over 2021.

  • Acquired Vyasa Analytics, LLC, an artificial intelligence company with scalable deep-learning software.

“We are pleased with our strong finish to 2022, and the significant progress we made across our strategic initiatives throughout the year” said William F. Feehery, chief executive officer. “The prospects for Certara remain very bright and we are well positioned to deliver on our 2023 financial and strategic objectives. We enter 2023 encouraged by the pace of market adoption and expanding awareness of Certara’s biosimulation platform worldwide.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

“We enter 2023 following a strong second half of 2022 and are well positioned to execute on our full year 2023 revenue and profitability guidance given strong business momentum and bookings growth on a trailing twelve-month basis. We are focused on our long-term growth objectives and finished 2022 with a strong balance sheet,” said Andrew Schemick, chief financial officer.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $86.6 million, representing growth of 15% over the fourth quarter of 2021. The overall increase in revenue was primarily due to growth in our technology-driven services and software product offerings from strong renewal rates, client expansion, and new customers as well as business acquisitions. The increase was partially offset by the negative impact on our revenues from fluctuations foreign currency exchange rates.

On a constant currency basis, total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $89.2 million, representing growth of 18% over the fourth quarter of 2021. Please see note (1) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on constant currency revenue.

Total cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.8 million, an increase of $2.5 million from $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in employee-related costs resulting from billable headcount growth, a $0.3 million increase in travel expenses, and a $0.2 million increase related to cost of licenses, partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in stock-based compensation cost, and a $0.8 million decrease in professional and consulting cost.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $43.5 million, increased by $0.9 million from $42.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in employee-related costs, a $0.4 million increase in professional and consulting cost, a $0.5 million increase in marketing and travel expenses, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in stock-based compensation cost, a $0.8 million decrease in business acquisition costs, a $0.6 million increase in capitalized cost in research and development, and a $0.6 million decrease in public offering cost.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The $18.9 million increase in net income was primarily due to a $11.3 million increase in total revenue, a $15.0 million decrease in tax expense, a $0.9 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in cost of revenue, a $2.2 million increase in interest expense, a $2.5 million increase in currency loss, and a $0.9 million increase in operating expense.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2022 was $0.06, as compared to $(0.06) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.9 million compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 13% growth. See note (2) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.2 million compared to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2022 was $0.16 compared to $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2021. See note (3) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 

 

Years Ended December 31, 

 

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

Key Financials (in millions, except per share data)

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Revenue

 

$

86.6

 

$

75.3

 

 

$

335.6

 

$

286.1

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

9.2

 

$

(9.7

)

 

$

14.7

 

$

(13.3

)

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.06

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.09

 

$

(0.09

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

31.9

 

$

28.2

 

 

$

120.2

 

$

103.7

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

25.2

 

$

9.8

 

 

$

73.4

 

$

53.2

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.46

 

$

0.34

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

236.6

 

$

185.8

 

2023 Financial Outlook

Certara expects the following:

Full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $370 million to $385 million.

Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $131 million to $137 million.

Full year adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.50 - $0.55.

Fully diluted shares to be in the range of 159 million to 162 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Certara will host a conference call today, March 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online in advance of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Please visit our website at www.certara.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.certara.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the Company’s future business and financial performance, revenue, margin, and bookings. These statements typically contain words such as “believe,” “may,” “potential,” “will,” “plan,” “could,” “estimate,” “expects” and “anticipates” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement and involves significant risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and actual results, events, or circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the Company’s ability to compete within its market; any deceleration in, or resistance to, the acceptance of model-informed biopharmaceutical discovery; changes or delays in relevant government regulation; increasing competition, regulation and other cost pressures within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; economic conditions, including inflation, recession and currency exchange fluctuation; trends in research and development (R&D) spending; delays or cancellations in projects due to supply chain interruptions or disruptions or delays to pipeline development and clinical trials experienced by our customers due to COVID-19 or other external factors; consolidation within the biopharmaceutical industry; reduction in the use of the Company’s products by academic institutions; pricing pressures; the Company’s ability to successfully enter new markets, increase its customer base and expand its relationships with existing customers; the impact of acquisitions and our ability to successfully integrate such acquisitions; the occurrence of natural disasters and epidemic diseases, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic; the occurrence of global conflicts, such as the conflict between Russian and Ukraine; any delays or defects in the release of new or enhanced software or other biosimulation tools; failure of our existing customers to renew their software licenses or any delays or terminations of contracts or reductions in scope of work by its existing customers; our ability to accurately estimate costs associated with its fixed-fee contracts; our ability to retain key personnel or recruit additional qualified personnel; lower utilization rates by our employees as a result of natural disasters and epidemic diseases; risks related to our contracts with government customers; our ability to sustain recent growth rates; our ability to successfully operate a global business; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; risks related to litigation; the adequacy of its insurance coverage and ability to obtain adequate insurance coverage in the future; our ability to perform in accordance with contractual requirements, regulatory standards and ethical considerations; the loss of more than one of our major customers; future capital needs; the ability of our bookings to accurately predict future revenue and our ability to realize revenue on bookings; disruptions in the operations of the third-party providers who host our software solutions or any limitations on their capacity; our ability to reliably meet data storage and management requirements, or the experience of any failures or interruptions in the delivery of our services over the internet; our ability to comply with the terms of any licenses governing use of third-party open source software; any breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; our ability to adequately enforce or defend ownership and use of our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; any allegations of infringement, misappropriation or violations of a third party’s intellectual property rights; our ability to meet obligations under indebtedness and have sufficient capital to operate our business; any limitations on our ability to pursue business strategies due to restrictions under our current or future indebtedness; any impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; our ability to use our net operating losses and R&D tax credit carryforwards; the accuracy of management’s estimates and judgments relating to critical accounting policies and changes in financial reporting standards or interpretations; any inability to design, implement, and maintain effective internal controls or inability to remediate any internal controls deemed ineffective; the costs and management time associated with operating as a publicly traded company; and the other factors detailed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and reports, including the Form 10-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2023, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. Factors that may materially affect our results and those risks listed in filings with the SEC.

A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Specifically, the Company makes use of the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency (“CC”) revenue, which are not recognized terms under GAAP. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or GAAP diluted earnings per share or revenue as measures of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to the Company to invest in the growth of its business. The presentation of these measures has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

You should refer to the footnotes below as well as the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release below for a further explanation of these measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in specific periods to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for those periods.

Management uses various financial metrics, including total revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), and certain non-GAAP measures, including those discussed above, to measure and assess the performance of the Company’s business, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to make certain compensation decisions, and to compare the Company’s performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. In addition, management believes these metrics provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash expenses and other items not indicative of its ongoing operating performance.

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and CC revenue are helpful to investors, analysts, and other interested parties because they can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical periods. In addition, each of these measures is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate and assess performance. Furthermore, our business has operations outside the United States that are conducted in local currencies. As a result, the comparability of the financial results reported in U.S. dollars is affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We adjust revenues for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations and we believe it is helpful for investors to present operating results on a comparable basis period over period to evaluate its underlying performance.

Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

  1. CC revenue excludes the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation. Current periods revenue reported in currencies other than U.S. Dollars are converted into U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior periods.

  2. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, intangible asset amortization, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

  3. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of equity-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition and integration expense, and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as income tax provision adjustment for such charges.

In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation and this presentation should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual items.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com


CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

YEARS ENDED

 

 

DECEMBER 31, 

    

DECEMBER 31, 

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARE DATA)

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

Revenues

 

$

86,633

 

 

$

75,346

 

 

$

335,644

 

 

$

286,104

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

31,782

 

 

 

29,289

 

 

 

132,577

 

 

 

111,616

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

7,800

 

 

 

6,718

 

 

 

27,408

 

 

 

20,141

 

Research and development

 

 

6,598

 

 

 

6,517

 

 

 

28,205

 

 

 

20,379

 

General and administrative

 

 

18,329

 

 

 

18,744

 

 

 

71,773

 

 

 

79,539

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

 

10,334

 

 

 

10,188

 

 

 

41,429

 

 

 

38,715

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

410

 

 

 

448

 

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

2,135

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

43,471

 

 

 

42,615

 

 

 

170,546

 

 

 

160,909

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

11,380

 

 

 

3,442

 

 

 

32,521

 

 

 

13,579

 

Other expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(5,445

)

 

 

(3,288

)

 

 

(17,773

)

 

 

(16,837

)

Net other income (expense)

 

 

(2,210

)

 

 

(311

)

 

 

4,007

 

 

 

(117

)

Total other expenses

 

 

(7,655

)

 

 

(3,599

)

 

 

(13,766

)

 

 

(16,954

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

3,725

 

 

 

(157

)

 

 

18,755

 

 

 

(3,375

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

(5,449

)

 

 

9,542

 

 

 

4,024

 

 

 

9,891

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

9,174

 

 

$

(9,699

)

 

$

14,731

 

 

$

(13,266

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.09

)

Diluted

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.09

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

157,927,161

 

 

 

155,624,454

 

 

 

156,876,942

 

 

 

149,842,668

 

Diluted

 

 

159,241,217

 

 

 

155,624,454

 

 

 

159,354,394

 

 

 

149,842,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

DECEMBER 31, 

 

DECEMBER 31, 

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARE DATA)

    

2022

    

2021

Assets

 

 

  

 

 

  

Current assets:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

236,586

 

 

$

185,797

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,250 and $262, respectively

 

 

82,584

 

 

 

69,555

 

Restricted cash

 

 

3,102

 

 

 

827

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

19,980

 

 

 

18,548

 

Total current assets

 

 

342,252

 

 

 

274,727

 

Other assets:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,400

 

 

 

2,935

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

14,427

 

 

 

12,634

 

Goodwill

 

 

717,743

 

 

 

703,371

 

Intangible assets, net of $217,705 and $169,329, respectively

 

 

486,782

 

 

 

511,823

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

3,703

 

 

 

4,073

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

5,615

 

 

 

2,167

 

Total assets

 

$

1,572,922

 

 

$

1,511,730

 

Liabilities and stockholder’s equity

 

 

  

 

 

  

Current liabilities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Accounts payable

 

$

7,533

 

 

$

7,458

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

35,403

 

 

 

29,830

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

52,209

 

 

 

45,496

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

3,020

 

 

 

3,020

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,968

 

 

 

5,040

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

25

 

 

 

1,381

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

103,158

 

 

 

92,225

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

2,815

 

 

 

1,531

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

65,046

 

 

 

76,098

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

10,133

 

 

 

8,256

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount

 

 

289,988

 

 

 

291,746

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

22,121

 

 

 

25

 

Total liabilities

 

 

493,261

 

 

 

469,881

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

  

 

 

  

Stockholder’s equity

 

 

  

 

 

  

Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 and no shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 159,525,943  and 159,658,948 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

1,596

 

 

 

1,596

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,150,168

 

 

 

1,119,821

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(60,873

)

 

 

(75,604

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(8,230

)

 

 

(3,926

)

Treasury stock at cost, 150,207 and 1,100 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(38

)

Total stockholder’s equity

 

 

1,079,661

 

 

 

1,041,849

 

Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity

 

$

1,572,922

 

 

$

1,511,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

(IN THOUSANDS)

    

2022

    

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Net income (loss)

 

$

14,731

 

 

$

(13,266

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

2,135

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

50,739

 

 

 

42,980

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

1,540

 

 

 

1,531

 

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

130

 

Loss on retirement of assets

 

 

169

 

 

 

351

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

30,345

 

 

 

29,483

 

Unrealized loss on derivative

 

 

 

 

 

1,144

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(11,511

)

 

 

(1,184

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(15,009

)

 

 

(10,066

)

Prepaid and other assets

 

 

126

 

 

 

585

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

5,289

 

 

 

1,421

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

9,530

 

 

 

5,435

 

Change in other liabilities

 

 

3,791

 

 

 

(291

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

92,543

 

 

 

60,388

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Capital expenditures

 

 

(1,430

)

 

 

(1,143

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(11,099

)

 

 

(7,759

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(15,308

)

 

 

(261,020

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(27,837

)

 

 

(269,922

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions

 

 

 

 

 

133,351

 

Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

89

 

Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations

 

 

(3,313

)

 

 

(3,973

)

Payments on financing component of interest rate swap

 

 

(1,088

)

 

 

(1,095

)

Payment of deferred offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

(1,767

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(2,942

)

Payment of taxes on shares and units withheld for employee taxes

 

 

(2,962

)

 

 

(272

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(7,363

)

 

 

123,391

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(4,279

)

 

 

(2,942

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

53,064

 

 

 

(89,085

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of year

 

 

186,624

 

 

 

273,291

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of year

 

$

239,688

 

 

$

184,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

 

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

   

2022

 

    

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

 

$

9,174

 

 

$

(9,699

)

 

$

14,731

 

 

$

(13,266

)

Interest expense(a)

 

 

5,445

 

 

 

3,288

 

 

 

17,773

 

 

 

16,837

 

Interest income(a)

 

 

(947

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(1,294

)

 

 

(271

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes(a)

 

 

(5,449

)

 

 

9,542

 

 

 

4,024

 

 

 

9,891

 

Depreciation and amortization expense(a)

 

 

410

 

 

 

448

 

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

2,135

 

Intangible asset amortization(a)

 

 

12,732

 

 

 

12,544

 

 

 

50,739

 

 

 

42,980

 

Currency (gain) loss(a)

 

 

2,473

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

(3,166

)

 

 

(175

)

Equity-based compensation expense(b)

 

 

6,527

 

 

 

8,637

 

 

 

30,345

 

 

 

29,483

 

Acquisition-related expense(d)

 

 

902

 

 

 

1,528

 

 

 

2,233

 

 

 

11,241

 

Integration expense(e)

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

Transaction related expenses(f)

 

 

412

 

 

 

978

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

2,754

 

Severance expense(g)

 

 

(69

)

 

 

60

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

60

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h)

 

 

113

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

351

 

Executive recruiting expense(i)

 

 

139

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

733

 

First-year Sarbanes-Oxley and ASC 842 implementation costs(j)

 

 

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

961

 

 

 

929

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

31,862

 

 

$

28,182

 

 

$

120,174

 

 

$

103,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

 

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

 

$

9,174

 

 

$

(9,699

)

 

$

14,731

 

 

$

(13,266

)

Currency (gain) loss(a)

 

 

2,473

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

(3,166

)

 

 

(175

)

Equity-based compensation expense(b)

 

 

6,527

 

 

 

8,637

 

 

 

30,345

 

 

 

29,483

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(c)

 

 

10,922

 

 

 

10,941

 

 

 

43,822

 

 

 

36,413

 

Acquisition-related expense(d)

 

 

902

 

 

 

1,528

 

 

 

2,233

 

 

 

11,241

 

Integration expense(e)

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

Transaction related expenses(f)

 

 

412

 

 

 

978

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

2,754

 

Severance expense(g)

 

 

(69

)

 

 

60

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

60

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h)

 

 

113

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

351

 

Executive recruiting expense(i)

 

 

139

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

733

 

First-year Sarbanes-Oxley and ASC 842 implementation costs(j)

 

 

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

961

 

 

 

929

 

Income tax expense impact of adjustments(k)

 

 

(5,397

)

 

 

(3,549

)

 

 

(17,633

)

 

 

(15,344

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

25,196

 

 

$

9,768

 

 

$

73,390

 

 

$

53,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

 

 

2022

 

    

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands except share and per share data)

Diluted earnings per share(a)

    

$

0.06

 

    

$

(0.06

)

    

$

0.09

 

    

$

(0.09

)

Currency (gain) loss(a)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation expense(b)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.19

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(c)

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.24

 

Acquisition-related expense(d)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.07

 

Integration expense(e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction related expenses(f)

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

Severance expense(g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Executive recruiting expense(i)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First-year Sarbanes-Oxley and ASC 842 implementation costs(j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Income tax expense impact of adjustments(k)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

(0.10

)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.34

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

157,927,161

 

 

 

155,624,454

 

 

 

156,876,942

 

 

 

149,842,668

 

Effect of potentially dilutive shares outstanding (l)

 

 

1,314,056

 

 

 

3,857,176

 

 

 

2,477,452

 

 

 

4,401,021

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

159,241,217

 

 

 

159,481,630

 

 

 

159,354,394

 

 

 

154,243,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following tables reconcile revenues to the revenues adjusted for constant currency:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 

 

CHANGE

 

    

2022

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

$

    

 

%

 

 

$

 

%

 

 

 

Actual

 

 

CC

 

 

Actual

 

 

Actual

 

 

Actual

 

 

CC Impact

 

Adjust for CC

 

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

29,156

 

$

30,385

 

$

25,541

 

$

3,615

 

 

14

%

 

$

1,229

 

 

19

%

Services

 

 

57,477

 

 

58,805

 

 

49,805

 

 

7,672

 

 

15

%

 

 

1,328

 

 

18

%

Total Revenue

 

$

86,633

 

$

89,190

 

$

75,346

 

$

11,287

 

 

15

%

 

$

2,557

 

 

18

%


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 

 

CHANGE

 

    

2022

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

$

    

 

%

 

 

$

 

%

 

 

 

Actual

 

 

CC

 

 

Actual

 

 

Actual

 

 

Actual

 

 

CC Impact

 

Adjust for CC

 

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(GAAP)

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

115,466

 

$

119,391

 

$

86,825

 

$

28,641

 

 

33

%

 

$

3,925

 

 

38

%

Services

 

 

220,178

 

 

224,492

 

 

199,279

 

 

20,899

 

 

10

%

 

 

4,314

 

 

13

%

Total Revenue

 

$

335,644

 

$

343,883

 

$

286,104

 

$

49,540

 

 

17

%

 

$

8,239

 

 

20

%

(a) Represents amounts as determined under GAAP.

(b) Represents expense related to equity-based compensation. Equity-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

(c) Represents amortization costs associated with acquired intangible assets in connection with business acquisitions.

(d) Represents costs associated with acquisitions and any retention bonuses pursuant to the acquisitions.

(e) Represents integration costs related to post - acquisition integration activities.

(f) Represents costs associated with our public offerings that are not capitalized.

(g) Represents charges for severance provided to former executives.

(h) Represents the gain/loss related to disposal of fixed assets.

(i) Represents recruiting and relocation expenses related to hiring senior executives.

(j) Represents the first-year Sarbanes-Oxley costs for accounting and consulting fees related to the Company's preparation to comply with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, as well as implementation cost of adopting ASC 842.

(k) Represents the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments calculated using the applicable statutory rate by jurisdiction.

(l) Represents dilutive shares or potentially dilutive shares that were excluded from the Company's GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding because the Company had a reported net loss and therefore including these shares would have been anti-dilutive.


Latest Stories