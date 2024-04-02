"I Certainly Wasn't Prepared For This": Men Are Sharing The Things They Discovered About Women After Moving In With A Significant Other

I've been living with my now-husband for almost a decade, and sometimes I still get a good laugh about the things he's newly and constantly discovering about my species (aka women). So redditor u/PerceptionMain7258 asked, "What habits of girls did you only find out about when you got a girlfriend/wife?" Here's what people said.

1."Similarly to cats, they naturally gravitate to the warmest parts of the house. It might be the cozy chair, a heated blanket, or the bed section I was just lying in. I'm honestly unsure if she loves me or just my excess heat (and I'm honestly OK either way)."

—u/catherintheWry Paramount Pictures

2."The fact that they take showers with boiling water. I'll occasionally try to be a little spontaneous with my wife and sneak in the shower with her. First, I must locate the shower because I can't see a foot in front of me due to all the steam. When I finally step in, I must use her as a human shield until she turns the temperature down."

—u/AMorder0517

3."They never finish their drinks. I find two cups of half-drunken coffee scattered around the house multiple times a week until we run out of coffee cups."

—u/Sipplenucker Image Source White / Getty Images/Image Source

4."She takes her bra off at the end of the day the same way I take my belt off my jeans when I get home. It is with the force of a thousand suns and a sigh of relief."

—u/EngineeringVirgin

5."Women have a million black hair ties and also none."

—u/HoboBaggins008 Sandramirey / Getty Images/RooM RF

6."The squeezing and plucking of things, like a compulsive need to squeeze blackheads and tweeze rouge hairs. Sometimes, she will be scratching my back or scalp, and I think, hey, this is wonderful. I wonder what I did to deserve this, and then out of nowhere, I feel like I've become the victim of 1,000 fire ants."

—u/ReasonableExplorer

7."That a 5-foot-tall, 100-pound woman can take up an entire king-size bed."

—u/dangerouspeyote Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

8."My wife pulls on the toilet paper roll like she's trying to start a lawn mower."

—u/deadbass72

9."The first time I moved in with a partner I certainly wasn't prepared for the transformation my bathroom counter was about to go through."

—u/borb86 Science Photo Library - Tek Imag / Getty Images

10."They plan things way more than I do and much further out. I have no clue what tomorrow will bring, but my wife has the next five-plus years of our life together planned out."

—u/QuiteBusyAtWork

11."Hair washing is something that needs planning for and has consequences if missed or overdone."

—u/Bertie637 Photoalto / Getty Images/PhotoAlto

12."If you buy snacks for yourself, hide dat sh*t. She'll find it."

—bipartist

13."Makeup is a whole thing. I never saw my mom put it on as a little kid. When I lived with my first significant other, watching her put on makeup fascinated me. I lost track of time when she went full-on with the makeup for an event."

—u/Chewiesbro Miljko / Getty Images

14."They are either cold or hungry. Sometimes both. Never neither."

—u/CaptainAwesome06

15."Their hair gets everywhere. One time, my toe was hurting, so I removed my shoe and sock and noticed that a strand of my girlfriend's hair had wrapped itself TIGHTLY around my toe and cut off the circulation."

—u/Bout3Fidy "As a guy with long hair, I’m still thoroughly confused about why there is so much more hair everywhere now than when I was living alone." —u/Stillwater215 Predrag Popovski / Getty Images

16."How tricky it is to find a well-fitting bra and how darn expensive they are."

—u/LaoBa

17."Pillows. Pillows everywhere. The more decorative pillow, the better."

—u/DerAlphos Johner Images / Getty Images/Johner RF

18."How much time women spend in the bathroom every night before sleeping. No, sir, it's not just a matter of brushing your teeth and going to bed."

—u/random39642899 Fiordaliso / Getty Images

19."A cute little thing I noticed after we were married is that my wife holds her breath when she applies mascara."

—u/buckwheats

20."A trip to the grocery store can turn into a full day of reorganizing the entire pantry and refrigerator."

—u/tomato-eater Aj_watt / Getty Images

21.And finally: "Common areas which guests can see must be spotless. Their personal space that cannot be seen by guests: absolute disaster zone."

—u/bigkutta

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.