CERNER (CERN) STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Cerner Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CERN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 per share is fair to Cerner shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cerner shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Cerner and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Cerner shareholders; (2) determine whether Oracle is underpaying for Cerner; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Cerner shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cerner shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cerner shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679934/CERNER-CERN-STOCK-ALERT-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Announces-Investigation-Into-Whether-The-Sale-Of-Cerner-Corporation-Is-Fair-To-Shareholders-Investors-Are-Encouraged-To-Contact-The-Firm--CERN



